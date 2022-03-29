Brad Davison to compete in a trio of events at Final Four weekend in New Orleans

University of Wisconsin men’s basketball senior Brad Davison isn’t done with college basketball just yet. Davison has been selected to participate in three events during Final Four weekend in New Orleans. He’ll compete in the State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships, Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship and NABC Reese's Division I College All-Star Game. Davison is one of 21 players who will compete in the All-Star Game, which is scheduled for Friday. He will play on the East team with Illinois’ Trent Frazier, and Liberty’s Ritchie McKay will coach the team. Michigan State’s Gabe Brown and Marcus Bingham Jr. will play for the West, which will be coached by Missouri’s Dennis Gates.
Davison is one of eight players in Thursday’s 3-point competition. He’s joined by three other Big Ten players in Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon, Purdue’s Sasha Stefanovic and Illinois’ Alfonso Plummer. The former Badgers guard will play on a four-player Big Ten/MAC team in the 3x3 tournament Friday and Saturday with the knockout stage Sunday. The 16-team tournament will be divided into four pools. The winning team from each pool-play game earns $1,000, victories in the first two knockout rounds will net another $1,000, a quarterfinal win is worth $5,000, a semifinal triumph is another $10,000, while the team that takes home the Tournament title will add $50,000 to their winnings.
Photos: Wisconsin men's basketball season ends with loss to Iowa State in NCAA Tournament
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison draws an offensive foul from Iowa State's guard Izaiah Brockington during the first half of the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Wisconsin point guard Chucky Hepburn grimaces after sustaining an injuring during the first half of the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison (34) is pressured by Iowa State's Izaiah Brockington (1) and Iowa State Aljaz Kunc (5) during the second half of Wisconsin’s 54-49 second round loss in the 2022 NCAA Division 1 men’s basketball tournament in Milwaukee, Wis., Sunday, March 20, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Iowa State guard Tyrese Hunter looks to pass around the defense of Wisconsin's forward Steven Crowl during the first half of the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison deflects a pass intended for Iowa State forward Aljaz Kunc during the second half the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis is called for an offensive foul while driving to the basket during the second half the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison battles for possession against Iowa State guards Izaiah Brockington, behind, and Tyrese Hunter during the first half of the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Wisconsin center Chris Vogt (33) blocks the shot of Iowa State guard Tyrese Hunter (11) during the first half of he team’s second round game of 2022 NCAA Division 1 men’s basketball tournament against Iowa State in Milwaukee, Wis., Sunday, March 20, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison and Iowa State guard Caleb Grill compete for possession during the second half the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison dives into the team bench to save the ball in the second half of the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn and Iowa State guard Tyrese Hunter compete for a loose ball during the first half of the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl tries to elude the defense of the Iowa State defense during the second half the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Wisconsin's center Chris Vogt (33) falls into a row of photographers during the first half of he team’s second round game of 2022 NCAA Division 1 men’s basketball tournament against Iowa State in Milwaukee, Wis., Sunday, March 20, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl and Iowa State forward Aljaz Kunc compete during the first half of the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis collides with Iowa State guard Gabe Kalscheur during the second half the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Iowa State guard Gabe Kalscheur shoots over the defense of Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis during the first half of the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Iowa State forward Aljaz Kunc corrals a defensive rebound late in the second half the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Iowa State players react to score and foul during the second half of the team’s 54-49 second round win over Wisconsin in the 2022 NCAA Division 1 men’s basketball tournament in Milwaukee, Wis., Sunday, March 20, 2022. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin guards Brad Davison, left, and Johnny Davis react after the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison reacts as the buzzer sounds on the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis is pressured by Iowa State forward George Conditt IV, left, and guard Gabe Kalscheur during the second half the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn and head coach Greg Gard leave the court following the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison exits the court following the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Members of the Wisconsin marching band fire up fans before the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Members of the University of Wisconsin cheer team entertain during a pep rally before the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Members of the Wisconsin marching band perform for fans before the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Badgers fans, including Barb Tweedale, left, and Karen Myers, both of Madison, sing along to the Wisconsin band during a pep rally before the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Young Badgers fans, including Hank Wierzba, left, his sister, Elyn, center, and friend Addison Gjermo take part in a pep rally before the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Badgers fans cheer during a pep rally before the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Members of the Wisconsin marching band and cheer team perform for fans before the Badgers' loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
