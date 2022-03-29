Brad Davison to compete in a trio of events at Final Four weekend in New Orleans

University of Wisconsin men’s basketball senior Brad Davison isn’t done with college basketball just yet.

Davison has been selected to participate in three events during Final Four weekend in New Orleans. He’ll compete in the State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships, Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship and NABC Reese's Division I College All-Star Game.

Davison is one of 21 players who will compete in the All-Star Game, which is scheduled for Friday. He will play on the East team with Illinois’ Trent Frazier, and Liberty’s Ritchie McKay will coach the team. Michigan State’s Gabe Brown and Marcus Bingham Jr. will play for the West, which will be coached by Missouri’s Dennis Gates.

Davison is one of eight players in Thursday’s 3-point competition. He’s joined by three other Big Ten players in Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon, Purdue’s Sasha Stefanovic and Illinois’ Alfonso Plummer.

The former Badgers guard will play on a four-player Big Ten/MAC team in the 3x3 tournament Friday and Saturday with the knockout stage Sunday. The 16-team tournament will be divided into four pools. The winning team from each pool-play game earns $1,000, victories in the first two knockout rounds will net another $1,000, a quarterfinal win is worth $5,000, a semifinal triumph is another $10,000, while the team that takes home the Tournament title will add $50,000 to their winnings.

