 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story
UW MEN’S BASKETBALL

Brad Davison to compete in a trio of events at Final Four weekend in New Orleans

  • 0

University of Wisconsin senior guard Brad Davison soaks up the Fiserv Forum atmosphere after playing his last game for UW as the Badgers fell to the Iowa State Cyclones 54-49 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Milwaukee.

University of Wisconsin men’s basketball senior Brad Davison isn’t done with college basketball just yet. 

Davison has been selected to participate in three events during Final Four weekend in New Orleans. He’ll compete in the State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships, Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship and NABC Reese's Division I College All-Star Game.

Davison is one of 21 players who will compete in the All-Star Game, which is scheduled for Friday. He will play on the East team with Illinois’ Trent Frazier, and Liberty’s Ritchie McKay will coach the team. Michigan State’s Gabe Brown and Marcus Bingham Jr. will play for the West, which will be coached by Missouri’s Dennis Gates.

Davison is one of eight players in Thursday’s 3-point competition. He’s joined by three other Big Ten players in Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon, Purdue’s Sasha Stefanovic and Illinois’ Alfonso Plummer.

People are also reading…

The former Badgers guard will play on a four-player Big Ten/MAC team in the 3x3 tournament Friday and Saturday with the knockout stage Sunday. The 16-team tournament will be divided into four pools. The winning team from each pool-play game earns $1,000, victories in the first two knockout rounds will net another $1,000, a quarterfinal win is worth $5,000, a semifinal triumph is another $10,000, while the team that takes home the Tournament title will add $50,000 to their winnings.

 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Badgers RB Chez Mellusi describes his rehab from ACL injury

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics