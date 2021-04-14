 Skip to main content
Brad Davison returning for 'one more ride' with Badgers men's basketball program
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Wisconsin guard Brad Davison

UW guard Brad Davison is one of four players in program history to play at least 4,000 minutes. 

 MICHAEL CONROY, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Brad Davison is coming back for a fifth season with the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program.

Davison made the announcement on his Instagram account on Wednesday morning.

“I want to thank my coaching staff for their patience during this time, and say thanks to my current and future teammates who played a huge part in helping me make this decision,” he said.

“After taking some time to reflect, there is no place I would rather be than Madison! Being a Badger is a privilege. I am grateful for one last ride with my coaches and teammates this upcoming season! I would not want to go out any other way than playing in front of Badger Nation at the Kohl Center!"

The NCAA didn’t count the 2020-21 season against players’ eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, giving Davison and UW’s six other seniors a chance to return for another campaign. Davison is the only one to do so, with Trevor Anderson (Valparaiso) and Walt McGrory (South Dakota) electing to transfer elsewhere and Nate Reuvers, Micah Potter, D’Mitrik Trice and Aleem Ford deciding to begin their professional careers.

Davison is one of four players in program history to play at least 4,000 minutes, a group that also includes Josh Gasser, Nigel Hayes, Alando Tucker, Ethan Happ, D’Mitrik Trice, Bronson Koenig and Mike Wilkinson.

He’s fifth in made 3-pointers (222) and career free throw percentage (83.2) and tied for 19th with Sam Dekker in points (1,363).

Davison has started 124 games in his UW career, behind only Gasser, Happ and Tucker.

