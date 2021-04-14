Brad Davison returning for 'one last ride' with Badgers men's basketball program

Brad Davison wanted some time to relax and clear his mind following a stressful 2020-21 season.
A big decision was looming, but he didn’t want to rush it. He told the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coaching staff he wanted to take two to three weeks to decompress with his family in Florida before making up his mind on his future.
The announcement finally came Wednesday, 24 days after UW's loss to eventual national champion Baylor in the second round of the NCAA tournament: Davison is returning for a fifth season, saying in an Instagram post that he’s “grateful for one last ride” with the Badgers.
Later in a phone interview with the State Journal, Davison said he informed UW coach Greg Gard and assistant Joe Krabbenhoft of his decision earlier this week and also contacted several of his returning teammates and incoming recruits.
“We're excited to have Brad return for another season,” Gard said in a statement. "Being able to have a player and person of his quality in our program is extremely valuable. His experience and ability will really help expedite the growth of our younger guys and he's excited to be part of this talented group. This fifth year of eligibility is an awesome opportunity for both Brad and our program."
When asked what ultimately made him decide to return for one more season, Davison said it came down to his love for Madison and playing for the Badgers.
“I think every individual at my age always has big decisions to make on what their future holds,” he said. “For me, having the opportunity to come back to Madison to wear the uniform one more time and get another opportunity to compete with the guys that we have in the program and compete for the coaching staff and play for the program, I thought it was a great opportunity and something that I couldn’t turn down.
“Growing up, playing basketball at the highest level was always my dream and something I always wanted to do. I kind of looked at it as this is one more year to live out that dream and I wanted to make the most of it and take advantage of it.”
The NCAA didn’t count the 2020-21 season against players’ eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which left UW’s large senior class with some options.
Four of them – Aleem Ford, Micah Potter, Nate Reuvers and D’Mitrik Trice – decided they wanted to pursue careers playing professionally.
Two others – Trevor Anderson (Valparaiso) and Walt McGrory (South Dakota) – elected to transfer to other programs.
Davison said respected his former teammates’ decisions but knew all along that he’d have to make a decision that made sense for him.
“I’d love to have everyone back and get to run it back with everybody,” Davison said. “But at the same time, I’m really excited with the young guys that we have in the program and the new guys that are coming in. I think we can have a really memorable year and I’m looking forward to being part of it.”
Davison averaged 10.0 points this past season, shooting a career-high 39.1% from 3-point range and a career-low 27.5% on 2-point field goals. His NCAA tournament experience, like his season, featured highs and lows: Davison scored a career-high 29 points in a win over North Carolina before going 3 of 11 from the field with a season-high three turnovers in the loss to Baylor two days later.
“I’m excited to have another opportunity at it next year,” he said.
Davison is one of eight players in program history to play at least 4,000 minutes, a group that also includes Josh Gasser, Nigel Hayes, Alando Tucker, Ethan Happ, Trice, Bronson Koenig and Mike Wilkinson.
His return adds some experience to a roster desperately lacking in that area. The only other players with significant minutes under their belts are guard Jonathan Davis and forward Tyler Wahl, though Davison said he’s excited by the potential of the players in strong 2020 and ’21 recruiting classes.
It’s still possible UW could add a transfer or two to the roster. Davison’s scholarship doesn’t count against the limit of 13, meaning there are two open spots the Badgers could fill.
“It’ll be kind of a new, fresh start and new beginning for those guys,” said Davison, whose 124 career starts at UW trail only Gasser, Happ and Tucker. “I’m just thankful to be part of it with them.”
It didn’t take long after Davison’s announcement hit social media Wednesday for some jokes being made at his expense.
He addressed both topics with a good sense of humor.
On the idea that he’s an old man who has been with the program for what seems like a decade?
“Everyone’s going to make that joke, but I’m still only 21 so I was pretty young on the team this year,” he said. “I have played in a lot of games and I’m going to be a super senior, or whatever you want to call it, but it means I’ve had a lot of experience. I think I’ve been through just about everything college basketball can throw at you – knock on wood, we’ll see what next year has in store – but I feel like I can relate to the guys and mentor them in different ways.”
And on how his decision might cause opposing fans’ heads to explode?
“I’m not always the most well-liked player by other fan bases, but hopefully we’ll be playing in arenas where they can let me hear about it,” he said. “That would be awesome, I’m all for that.”
Get to know the Wisconsin Badgers' 2021 men's basketball recruits
Chucky Hepburn
6-1, 185, Guard
Bellevue, Neb. (West)
Hepburn was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Nebraska last season after helping Bellevue West go 21-3 and win the Class A state title. A two-time first-team all-state pick, Hepburn averaged 17.7 points, 6.1 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 steals as a junior. Off the court, Hepburn earned the HomeSchool Papillion TeenService Award and was a Special Olympics Volunteer Award winner.
UW coach Greg Gard: “Chucky is a proven winner. Our staff watched as he led his Bellevue West team to a state championship last winter. A true point guard, Chucky brings everything we look for at that position. He leads by example, always giving maximum effort on both ends of the floor. He has tremendous vision and feel for the game, combined with the ability to score from all three levels. As much as he is able to carry his team on offense, what makes Chucky a great fit here at Wisconsin is that his defense and toughness is where he hangs his hat. A leader and role model in the community and a motivated student, Chucky is the kind of person we are excited to add to our Badger Family. We’re excited to get to work with him and to help him reach his potential as a Badger in the years to come.”
INCOMING FACETIME CALL... 📲— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 11, 2020
Welcome to the family, @ChuckyHepburn!#OnWisconsin #NationalSigningDay pic.twitter.com/4zWRW3like
Chris Hodges
6-9, 235, Forward
Schaumburg, Ill. (HS)
Hodges, who played in the same Illinois Wolves AAU program that produced former UW standout Frank Kaminsky, was named Mid-Suburban League West Player of the Year after helping Schaumburg go 25-7 and winning the MSL title while advancing to the regional finals. He averaged 15.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game to earn second-team Class 4A all-state honors in Illinois.
Gard: “Chris is an excellent addition to our program and member of another strong recruiting class. He impressed our staff immediately during our advanced camp and has continued to improve since. Chris has tremendous potential with his large frame and natural strength, paired with an eagerness to get better. He will immediately bring both physicality and tenacity to our program. Chris fits in well with the work ethic and culture that our program has established. He comes from a great family that has clearly taught him to value hard work and education first. We are excited to welcome both Chris and his family to the Badger Family.”
INCOMING FACETIME CALL... 📲— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 11, 2020
Welcome to the family, @chrishodges35!#OnWisconsin #NationalSigningDay pic.twitter.com/3H19i8akwI
Matthew Mors
6-7, 220, Forward
Yankton, S.D. (HS)
Mors is the reigning back-to-back Gatorade Player of the Year in South Dakota and has been named all-state four times during a career that began when he played on the varsity in the seventh grade. He averaged 19.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.1 steals per game as a junior and enters his final season as South Dakota’s Class AA all-time leading scorer with 2,127 points.
Gard: “We are very excited to add Matthew to our program. He has challenged himself as a student-athlete year in and out to become as well rounded a competitor as possible, both on and off the court. As a state champion in basketball and a successful multi-sport athlete in Yankton, Matthew has gained valuable lessons that will help him become the best leader and player possible. On the court, he plays with a certain level of toughness and physicality that fits our style of play, specifically in the Big Ten. He has a versatile skill set that will allow him to be effective in the post, off the dribble and is a terrific shooter from outside. Matthew's skillset, combined with a championship mentally, has us excited to begin working with him. We're excited for Matthew to join our Badger Family and we can't wait to begin working with him to help him reach his goals as a Badger.”
INCOMING FACETIME CALL... 📲— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 11, 2020
Welcome to the family, @matthew_mors!#OnWisconsin #NationalSigningDay pic.twitter.com/P6V0RDVtsP