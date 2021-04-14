Brad Davison returning for 'one last ride' with Badgers men's basketball program

“I think every individual at my age always has big decisions to make on what their future holds,” he said. “For me, having the opportunity to come back to Madison to wear the uniform one more time and get another opportunity to compete with the guys that we have in the program and compete for the coaching staff and play for the program, I thought it was a great opportunity and something that I couldn’t turn down.

“Growing up, playing basketball at the highest level was always my dream and something I always wanted to do. I kind of looked at it as this is one more year to live out that dream and I wanted to make the most of it and take advantage of it.”

The NCAA didn’t count the 2020-21 season against players’ eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which left UW’s large senior class with some options.

Four of them – Aleem Ford, Micah Potter, Nate Reuvers and D’Mitrik Trice – decided they wanted to pursue careers playing professionally.

Two others – Trevor Anderson (Valparaiso) and Walt McGrory (South Dakota) – elected to transfer to other programs.

Davison said respected his former teammates’ decisions but knew all along that he’d have to make a decision that made sense for him.