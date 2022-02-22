Brad Davison in shooting slump as his final Badgers game in his home state awaits

Brad Davison is savoring the chance to play one more college basketball game in his home state.

The University of Wisconsin guard will play in Minnesota for the third and final time Wednesday night when the No. 13 Badgers (21-5, 12-4 Big Ten Conference) face the Golden Gophers (13-12, 4-12) at Williams Arena.

“I love going back to Minnesota and playing in the Barnyard,” said Davison, a Maple Grove native. “I have so many family and friends from back home that are making the trip out to the game that I'm really excited to have the opportunity to perform with them watching in the stands. I just can't wait to give them all a hug. It all makes it special.”

The Badgers didn’t travel to Minneapolis his freshman year, so his first trip was during his sophomore season. UW defeated Minnesota 56-51 on Feb. 6, 2019, and he scored 10 points despite a 2-for-12 shooting performance.

The second time he was fresh off a one-game suspension after receiving a flagrant foul in a game against Iowa. The Badgers lost 70-52, had their worst shooting performance of the season at 28.4% and Davison scored only four points Feb. 5, 2020.

He enters this game enjoying the best season of his career, ranking 16th in the Big Ten in scoring at 14.5 points per game. He’s fourth in the Big Ten in 3-point percentage at 34.8%.

But Davison is in the midst of a shooting slump.

The senior guard is 17 of 65 (26.2%) from the field and 9 of 43 (20.9%) from 3-point range over the last six games. He was shooting 41.5% from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc in the games leading up to the slump.

“I'm not too worried at all,” Davison said. “I put a lot of time into my game. I just keep trying to do all the little things that can help my team win and be successful. I always say averages average out. The first 20 games, I was shooting the ball at a really, really high clip. … I’ve been trying to find other ways to score in the game.”

Davison has done exactly that, with 32.8% of his points coming from the free throw line since the team last played Minnesota on Jan. 30. He’s averaged 10.7 points and has been 21-for-21 from the line in those six games.

His most impressive performance from the free throw line came against Indiana last Wednesday, when he was 10-for-10. Davison finished with 21 points in the 74-69 win.

“In a game like that in a hostile environment against a really good team, you have to take advantage of every opportunity,” he said. “That was a goal — we want to try to get there and to convert at a high rate. We'll take all those points.”

Davison’s lower shooting percentage isn’t phasing him. He’s averaging 10.8 attempts over the last six games after averaging 11.4 leading up to the last six games.

“It always helps to see the ball go in,” Davison said. “Personally, my confidence comes from my routine and from my preparation in the amount of time that I've put into the game. I've made a lot of shots in my career. I choose to think about those ones, even when it's not coming in.”

UW coach Greg Gard has said he’s been happy with Davison’s drive on the court and he trusts Davison to do what he thinks is best when it comes to his offensive performance.

Although Gard did point out he’s not afraid to pull aside Davison when he does take a questionable shot, such as the airball 3-pointer that found the first row of fans in the first half against Indiana.

Davison is the Badgers’ all-time leader in career 3-pointers, surpassing Bronson Koenig when Davison went 5-for-8 on 3-pointers against Nebraska on Jan. 27.

“He's got the ultimate green light,” Gard said. “He doesn't have a green light or have a license to let it fly by accident. He's earned it. I mean, the kid’s shooting 85% in drills and practice from 3, so when you have somebody's shooting it like that, you don't second guess it for the most part.”

