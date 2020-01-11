Bouncing back: Wisconsin Badgers take down Penn State Nittany Lions to shake off first home loss

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Go figure.

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball, fresh off its first home loss of the season, has turned into an impressive road team.

Junior forward Micah Potter finished with 24 points and 13 rebounds — both career highs — to lead the Badgers to a 58-49 win over No. 20 Penn State at the Bryce Jordan Center on Saturday afternoon.

Junior guard Brad Davison had 11 points and a career-high 13 rebounds — his first career double-double — to help UW (10-6, 3-2 Big Ten) beat the Nittany Lions for the 13th consecutive time.

Sophomore wing Kobe King added 10 points for UW, including some big shots in the second half to stave off Penn State rallies.

UW has now won three consecutive games on the road after starting the season 0-5 away from home. Two of those recent wins have come over ranked opponents.

Senior forward Lamar Stevens had 19 points to lead the Nittany Lions (12-4, 2-3), who haven’t beaten UW since March 11, 2011.

Izaiah Brockington added 15 points for the Nittany Lions, who never led while losing at home for the first time in 10 tries this season.