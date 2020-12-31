Border beatdown: Wisconsin Badgers torch Minnesota Golden Gophers in second half

Three days after getting torched for 38 points in the paint in the 70-64 loss to the Terrapins, the Badgers buckled down and made life miserable on what had been a red-hot Minnesota offense.

Junior guard Gabe Kalscheur scored 15 points to lead the Golden Gophers (9-2, 2-2), while senior forward Brandon Johnson and junior center Liam Robbins added 12 apiece.

Minnesota came in the game averaging 84.3 points per game and averaged 91.0 during a three-game stretch that included impressive home wins over Saint Louis, Iowa and Michigan State. The Gophers came nowhere near those gaudy scoring outputs after shooting 31.3% from the field against the Badgers.

UW held Gophers star point guard Marcus Carr to 10 points, 14 under his season average. Trice was the primary defender on Carr, who was 3 of 13 from the field, but the Badgers’ help defense was superb and kept Carr out of the paint.

Potter nearly had a double-double by halftime — 10 points, nine rebounds — to help UW build a 29-22 lead.

After Minnesota pulled within 21-20, Potter scored underneath after a spin move to start an 8-0 run that helped give the Badgers a cushion.