Border beatdown: Wisconsin Badgers torch Minnesota Golden Gophers in second half

Recent history suggested the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team would react accordingly to its first Big Ten Conference defeat of the season.
The sample size wasn’t big — one game — but the Badgers had bounced back from their only other loss this season. Rather than dwell on its setback at Marquette back on Dec. 4, UW used the defeat as a learning experience and followed it with a five-game winning streak.
Assistant coach Alando Tucker had no doubt the same response was forthcoming from UW following a surprising home loss to Maryland earlier this week.
“You can’t take a loss and hang your head about it,” Tucker said. “I have no doubt we’re going to bounce back.”
Indeed, the No. 6 Badgers’ answer — a 71-59 win over No. 21 Minnesota on Thursday afternoon at the Kohl Center — was a resounding one. Senior center Micah Potter finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds for UW, which never trailed and led by as many as 26 points in the second half.
Senior forward Aleem Ford and senior point guard D’Mitrik Trice added 14 points apiece for the Badgers (9-2, 3-1 Big Ten), but the star of the show was UW’s defense.
Three days after getting torched for 38 points in the paint in the 70-64 loss to the Terrapins, the Badgers buckled down and made life miserable on what had been a red-hot Minnesota offense.
Junior guard Gabe Kalscheur scored 15 points to lead the Golden Gophers (9-2, 2-2), while senior forward Brandon Johnson and junior center Liam Robbins added 12 apiece.
Minnesota came in the game averaging 84.3 points per game and averaged 91.0 during a three-game stretch that included impressive home wins over Saint Louis, Iowa and Michigan State. The Gophers came nowhere near those gaudy scoring outputs after shooting 31.3% from the field against the Badgers.
UW held Gophers star point guard Marcus Carr to 10 points, 14 under his season average. Trice was the primary defender on Carr, who was 3 of 13 from the field, but the Badgers’ help defense was superb and kept Carr out of the paint.
Potter nearly had a double-double by halftime — 10 points, nine rebounds — to help UW build a 29-22 lead.
After Minnesota pulled within 21-20, Potter scored underneath after a spin move to start an 8-0 run that helped give the Badgers a cushion.
Minnesota shot only 19.4% from the field in the opening 20 minutes and had seven turnovers in 33 possessions. The Gophers missed their first nine attempts from 3-point range until Kalscheur finally got one to drop.