Bombs away: Wisconsin Badgers hit school-record 18 3-pointers to bury Nebraska Cornhuskers

University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard brought up his predecessor this week when the topic of looking ahead was raised.

Bo Ryan always used to say he didn’t know the Badgers’ schedule beyond the game at hand. That claim caused eyes to roll, and Gard admits even he had a hard time believing his mentor at the time.

“I always thought the previous head coach was lying when he told me, ‘I don’t know who’s next,’ ” Gard said. “But now, sitting in this seat, I know the feeling. You operate one day at a time.”

That mantra was as important as ever Tuesday night at the Kohl Center, where UW set a program record by making 18 3-pointers en route to an 82-68 victory over Nebraska.

Junior guard Brad Davison finished with 14 points for the Badgers, who also got 11 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals from junior point guard D’Mitrik Trice.

Senior wing Brevin Pritzl added 12 points and junior forward Nate Reuvers had 11 for UW (12-7, 5-3 Big Ten), who pulled away after halftime.

The Badgers finished 18 of 34 from 3-point range, topping their mark of 17 set against Coppin State on Dec. 23, 2010. Their previous record for a Big Ten game was 14, most recently at Purdue on Jan. 5, 2005.