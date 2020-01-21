Bombs away: Wisconsin Badgers hit school-record 18 3-pointers to bury Nebraska Cornhuskers

University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard brought up his predecessor this week when the topic of looking ahead was raised.
Bo Ryan always used to say he didn’t know the Badgers’ schedule beyond the game at hand. That claim caused eyes to roll, and Gard admits even he had a hard time believing his mentor at the time.
“I always thought the previous head coach was lying when he told me, ‘I don’t know who’s next,’ ” Gard said. “But now, sitting in this seat, I know the feeling. You operate one day at a time.”
That mantra was as important as ever Tuesday night at the Kohl Center, where UW set a program record by making 18 3-pointers en route to an 82-68 victory over Nebraska.
Junior guard Brad Davison finished with 14 points for the Badgers, who also got 11 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals from junior point guard D’Mitrik Trice.
Senior wing Brevin Pritzl added 12 points and junior forward Nate Reuvers had 11 for UW (12-7, 5-3 Big Ten), who pulled away after halftime.
The Badgers finished 18 of 34 from 3-point range, topping their mark of 17 set against Coppin State on Dec. 23, 2010. Their previous record for a Big Ten game was 14, most recently at Purdue on Jan. 5, 2005.
Dachon Burke Jr. had a game-high 20 points for Nebraska (7-12, 2-6), which has lost four consecutive games. Kevin Cross added 17 for the Cornhuskers, while Cam Mack had 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
Taking care of business against the Cornhuskers was important because the Badgers, coming off a brutal five-game stretch, are about to start another one.
As things stand now, UW’s next five games are Quadrant 1 opportunities. The gauntlet begins with back-to-back road games, against Purdue on Friday and Iowa on Monday.
But first things first for UW, which had a difficult time getting past the Huskers.
Davison scored 11 points and Reuvers had seven during a 20-4 run to open the second half. That helped turn a one-point lead into a 59-42 cushion with 14:29 remaining.
UW’s lead was at 63-48 after a free throw by Micah Potter, but Cross scored six points during a 10-0 run that got Nebraska back in the game.
After the Huskers pulled within 66-61 after a 3-pointer by Cross with 7:36, a pair of 3-pointers by Trice served as book ends during a 13-1 run that put the game away for UW.
The Badgers were clinging to a 39-38 at halftime despite averaging 1.15 points per possession and going 8 of 16 from 3-point range.
UW allowed too much access to the rim and, because of it, too many easy baskets.
Mack and Burke had 12 points apiece by halftime for the Huskers, who scored on their final six possessions.
