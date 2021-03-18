Big vs. bigger: A Marquette assistant coach breaks down the matchup between the Badgers and North Carolina men's basketball teams

The Tar Heels lead the nation in offensive rebounding percentage, collecting 41.3% of their misses. This is nothing new for a program that has finished top 10 in that category in nine of Roy Williams’ 18 seasons at North Carolina, and lower than No. 21 only once.

“I’ve said for a million years guys that the most significant thing in the game, statistically, is rebounding,” Williams said this week. “You get the ball, then I get the ball, you get the ball, I get the ball, and the only way to break that cycle is for me to get an offensive rebound, which gives me (an extended) possession. And if we can stop you from getting that, then we’re way ahead in the game.”

Second-chance points accounted for 62 of North Carolina’s 248 points — exactly 25% — in three ACC tournament games last week.

The Tar Heels had 25 offensive rebounds leading to 27 second-chance points against Notre Dame; 15 offensive rebounds leading to 17 second-chance points against Virginia Tech; and 21 offensive rebounds leading to 18 second-chance points against Florida State.

Sophomore forward Armando Bacot finished with 18 offensive rebounds in those three games, while Day’Ron Sharpe had 12.