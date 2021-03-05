 Skip to main content
Big Ten will allow 8,000 fans at men's basketball tournament
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Big Ten Indy

The Big Ten will allow 8,000 fans per game at its men's basketball tournament next week. The event will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Big Ten Conference announced Thursday it will allow a limited number of fans to attend its men’s basketball tournament next week in Indianapolis.

The Big Ten Conference Directors of Athletics and the Council of President and Chancellors will allow up to 8,000 fans to attend games at Lucas Oil Stadium following approval by the Marion County Health Department. That translates to about 11% capacity at a venue that can hold around 70,000 fans for basketball.

The NCAA tournament will be held entirely in Indiana later this month, and the organization announced last month it will allow 25% capacity at venues in Indianapolis, Bloomington and West Lafayette.

University of Wisconsin athletic department donors and those fans who had purchased 2020-21 men’s basketball season-ticket packages were sent an email Thursday morning with information on purchasing tickets to the Big Ten tournament, according to a UW official.

Any remaining tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 4:30 p.m. Friday at lucasoilstadium.com. Mobile tickets will be utilized for the event, which begins Wednesday.

According to the Big Ten: “Fans attending the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament are encouraged to become familiar with health and safety procedures at Lucas Oil Stadium. The venue has instituted numerous health and safety procedures for all events, including requirements for fans and stadium employees on game days. These procedures were designed to meet local and CDC guidelines to help limit the spread of COVID-19 as the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, officials, fans and campus communities remain our highest priority.”

The Badgers either will be a No. 6 or 7 seed in the Big Ten tournament and open play Thursday night. UW (16-10, 10-9 Big Ten) is in sixth place, one game ahead of Maryland.

The Badgers close the regular season Sunday at No. 5 Iowa. If the Badgers lose this weekend, Maryland beats visiting Penn State and Rutgers loses at Minnesota, UW would fall to a No. 7 seed because it would lose a head-to-head tiebreaker to Maryland. The teams split their two games during the regular season, but the Terrapins’ victories over teams higher in the standings give them the edge.

Any other outcomes involving those three teams would give UW the No. 6 seed. The Badgers would own a three-way tiebreaker with Maryland and Rutgers based on having the best head-to-head record (2-1) against those two teams.

