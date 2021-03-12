 Skip to main content
Big Ten tournament: Follow postgame coverage after Wisconsin Badgers eliminated by Iowa Hawkeyes
University of Wisconsin coach Greg Gard and seniors Brad Davison and Aleem Ford speak to the media after the Badgers held on to defeat the Nittany Lions 75-74 in the Big Ten tournament Thursday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Get the latest postgame updates after the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team came up short, falling to the 5th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes 62-57 in the Big Ten tournament Friday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. 

