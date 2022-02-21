Big Ten rewards Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis for standout week

Johnny Davis was named Big Ten Player of the Week for the third time this season the league announced Monday.
The sophomore guard averaged 27.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.0 assists and 0.5 steals per game in the Wisconsin men’s basketball team’s two wins last week.
He scored UW's final 13 points to rally the Badgers last Indiana 74-69 on Tuesday. He finished with 30 points and 12 rebounds in the win.
Davis scored a game-high 25 points in a 77-63 win over Michigan on Sunday. He tied for a team-high six rebounds, had three blocks and an assist.
He last earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors Jan. 10 following his 37 points against Purdue. Brad Davison is the only other Badgers player to be named Big Ten Player of the Week this season.
UW is scheduled to play at Minnesota on Wednesday and at Rutgers on Saturday.
Badgers fans on Twitter vent after ugly finish to Wisconsin men's basketball's win over Michigan
An he will be
Great win. Johnny dominant in the second half. And Juwan Howard should be suspended— Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 20, 2022
Homegrown talent
Five #Badgers in double figures. Some programs don't recruit their #FabFive, they develop them.— Rob Hernandez (@RobHernandezGLF) February 20, 2022
Could this have been the blueprint for how to handle the mis-matches inside and get the balance they need for a successful next month-plus to the season?
Doing it their way
They listened, they learned. The best second 1/2 this season 4 the Badgers. They played the D like only they can play it and it worked big time. The whole team had a say in shooting 50% 4 the game. Fun game to see. Badgers, keep the chip and stay in control.— Paul Yochum'63 (@PaulYochum63) February 20, 2022
Spoiling the fun
Another slow pace victory by the Badgers. Can the media stop with this narrative. Game ends in a fight? So much for the memories of Michael Finley Day.— mike kerry (@BadgerMike) February 20, 2022
That escalated quickly
A solid win with an.....unexpected finish.— David Roelke (@droelke) February 20, 2022
Past and present
It was Michael Finley's day, but it was showcase Sunday for Johnny Lottery. #ThankYou24— Corey Otis (@CoreyWOtis) February 20, 2022
More please
Johnny was on again today. It just opens up so much for the others when that happens. It was good to see Neath playing well and Carlson got like 5 rebounds in a row second half. Offensive and Defensive boards changed for the better 2nd half. That needs to continue.— rick brown (@rickbrown35) February 20, 2022
You're not alone
Was thinking this was just a really good win and then the last minute and postgame happened— Ken Chia, some guy online (@kcchia80) February 20, 2022
Stealing their thunder
Great win by the Badgers but the incident with Howard after the game is going to overshadow everything. It will be national news. Howard has to be suspended.— John Husmoe (@JohnHusmoe) February 20, 2022
How sweet it is
So happy to be dominating teams like Iowa, Michigan, and Indiana!!!! They had no remorse in running up scores on us back when we were struggling as a program, payback time B1G!!!— Thad-e-us? (@thad_us) February 20, 2022
Time will tell
Howard needs to get set down for 3-5 games and be fined $30,000-$50,000. Game on CBS to boot. Big 10 must be heavily involved. NCAA won't and this can't be a regular occurrence. Players involved need to get suspended as well.#Stockpile— Brian Stocking (@BrianStocking) February 20, 2022
Hold up just a minute
3 seed. Oh, and Juwan is about to get another timeout he won't like.— Robb Vogel (@RobbVogel) February 20, 2022
Leading by example
Only thing I’d add is to say I’m glad UW has Greg Gard as head coach. Juwan Howard was a great player but not so great a coach. He needs to do what a great coach like Tom Izzo did and take the blame for his failures and then apologize to Gard Krabbenhoft!— Larry Sexe (he/him) (@LarrySexe) February 20, 2022
Upon closer inspection
I believe it was Neath that was one of the player that threw a punch along with 2 from Michigan so I image they will get a game suspension— Mary Gigot (@mkg2590) February 20, 2022
Tale of two teams
Dominating second half by Bucky. Johnny was unstoppable and All of the guys stepped it up. One team is well coached and on the rise, and the other, well…— Jeff (@bluehighway15) February 20, 2022
It's not nothing
Well outside of what happened after the game I thought goaltending is reviewable. Not of significance but that could be the difference in a win or loss— Brian Bruhn (@bcbruhn) February 20, 2022
Madison.com
Where can I find the post game presser— Joe Devine (@joedevine87) February 20, 2022
Giving it their all
Nice all-around win. Good hustle and Davis continues to amaze.— Melissa Daniels (@MelissaMBucks) February 20, 2022
Can't stop, won't stop
Krabbenhoft still playing solid D for the Badgers!— Trent Probst (@coachprobst) February 20, 2022
Sky's the limit
Badgers can be as good as anyone when they are playing like a team— Mark Meddings (@MeddingsMark1) February 20, 2022
Live and learn
That’ll teach me to leave with a minute left in the game!— Susan Lampert Smith (@lampsmith) February 20, 2022
Short and sweet
Juggernaut!— richard kalson (@rdk1212) February 20, 2022
Blemish on a good game
It was a fantastic game especially 2nt half till the end. What a disgraceful display by Michigan coach but Badgers put on a real clinic that 2nt half. Hurray Badgers. So exciting to watch❤️— Pam Ashe (@pamashe1965) February 20, 2022
It's not how you start
2 an 3 star kids seem to be better coached then 4 and 5 star kids.— Dave rosemeyer (@DaveRosemeyer) February 20, 2022