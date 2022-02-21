Big Ten rewards Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis for standout week

Johnny Davis was named Big Ten Player of the Week for the third time this season the league announced Monday.

The sophomore guard averaged 27.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.0 assists and 0.5 steals per game in the Wisconsin men’s basketball team’s two wins last week.

He scored UW's final 13 points to rally the Badgers last Indiana 74-69 on Tuesday. He finished with 30 points and 12 rebounds in the win.

Davis scored a game-high 25 points in a 77-63 win over Michigan on Sunday. He tied for a team-high six rebounds, had three blocks and an assist.

He last earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors Jan. 10 following his 37 points against Purdue. Brad Davison is the only other Badgers player to be named Big Ten Player of the Week this season.

UW is scheduled to play at Minnesota on Wednesday and at Rutgers on Saturday.

