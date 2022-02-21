 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Big Ten rewards Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis for standout week

  • 0

The University of Wisconsin and Michigan men's basketball teams had a heated exchange after the No. 15 Badgers defeated the Wolverines 77-63 on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Johnny Davis was named Big Ten Player of the Week for the third time this season the league announced Monday. 

The sophomore guard averaged 27.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 1.0 assists and 0.5 steals per game in the Wisconsin men’s basketball team’s two wins last week. 

He scored UW's final 13 points to rally the Badgers last Indiana 74-69 on Tuesday. He finished with 30 points and 12 rebounds in the win. 

Davis scored a game-high 25 points in a 77-63 win over Michigan on Sunday. He tied for a team-high six rebounds, had three blocks and an assist.

He last earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors Jan. 10 following his 37 points against Purdue. Brad Davison is the only other Badgers player to be named Big Ten Player of the Week this season.

UW is scheduled to play at Minnesota on Wednesday and at Rutgers on Saturday. 

People are also reading…

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Tony Granato explains why Badgers men's hockey jersey numbers are limited

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics