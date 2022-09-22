Big Ten reveals tip off times and networks for 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team has eight games scheduled to be televised on a major network this season.

The Big Ten announced Thursday start times and networks for the 2022-23 season.

ESPN’s initial Big Ten game is scheduled for Dec. 6, when the Badgers host Maryland at 8 p.m. on ESPN2. UW also has CBS Sports’ first conference matchup, when it travels to Indiana on Jan. 14.

All but two games on the Badgers’ schedule now have an assigned tip time.

Start times and television designations for the 2022 Big Ten/ACC Challenge will be announced at a later date and will be carried on ESPN networks. The time for UW’s nonconference matchup with Western Michigan also will be announced later.

UW opens its season Nov. 7 when it hosts South Dakota.

Here’s a look at the Badgers' schedule.

Oct. 30: UW Eau Claire, 11:30 a.m.

Nov. 7: South Dakota, 7:30 p.m. (BTN)

Nov. 11: vs. Stanford (Brew City Battle), 6:30 p.m. (FS1)

Nov. 15: Green Bay, 8 p.m. (BTN)

Nov. 23: vs. Dayton (Battle 4 Atlantis), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Nov. 29: Wake Forest, TBA (ESPN or ESPN2)

Dec. 3: at Marquette, 3:30 p.m. (FS1)

Dec. 6: Maryland, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)

Dec. 11: at Iowa, 5:30 p.m. (BTN)

Dec. 15: Lehigh, 6 p.m. (BTN)

Dec. 23: Grambling State, 8 p.m. (BTN)

Dec. 30: Western Michigan, TBA

Jan. 3: Minnesota, 8 p.m. (BTN)

Jan. 7: at Illinois, 12:30 or 1 p.m. (ESPN2)

Jan. 10: Michigan State, 6 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Jan. 14: at Indiana, noon (CBS)

Jan. 17: Penn State, 7:30 p.m. (BTN)

Jan. 21: Northwestern, 11 a.m (BTN)

Jan. 25: at Maryland, 6 p.m. (BTN)

Jan 28: Illinois, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Feb. 2: at Ohio State, 6 p.m. (FS1)

Feb. 5: Northwestern, 5:30 p.m. (BTN)

Feb. 8: at Penn State, 7:30 p.m. (BTN)

Feb. 11: at Nebraska, 3 p.m. (BTN)

Feb. 14: Michigan, 8 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Feb. 18: Rutgers, 1 p.m. (BTN)

Feb. 22: Iowa, 8 p.m. (BTN)

Feb. 26: at Michigan, 1 p.m. (CBS)

March 2: Purdue, 8 p.m. (FS1)

March 5: at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m. (FS1)