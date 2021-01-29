 Skip to main content
Big Ten men's basketball tournament likely to change locations, Barry Alvarez says. Here's what we know
Big Ten men's basketball tournament likely to change locations, Barry Alvarez says. Here's what we know

University of Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard and seniors Micah Potter and D'Mitrik Trice speak to the media after the 14th-ranked Badgers defeated the unranked Maryland Terrapins 61-55 in a Big Ten battle Wednesday night at the Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland. 

Teams that will play in the NCAA men's basketball tournament in March have to prepare for a long stay in Indiana.

Players and coaches from Big Ten schools probably should pack even more.

It appears that the conference tournament is moving from Chicago to Indianapolis, University of Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez said Friday.

Big Ten teams that qualify for the NCAA tournament will stay in Indianapolis between the conference championship, scheduled for March 10 through 14, and the start of the national tournament March 18, Alvarez told the Athletic Board.

The NCAA announced Jan. 11 that all rounds of the men's basketball national tournament will be played in Indiana; most of the sites are in or around Indianapolis.

"The teams that qualify for the tournament will stay right there and stay in the same hotel and just move into the NCAA Tournament," Alvarez said.

The Big Ten tournament originally was scheduled to be held at the United Center in Chicago.

A Big Ten spokesperson didn't immediately respond to Alvarez's comments.

The NCAA tournament is scheduled to start with First Four games March 18. The first and second rounds run March 19 through 22. Sweet 16 games are planned for March 27 and 28, with Elite Eight contests on March 29 and 30.

The Final Four is at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on April 3 and 5.

UW associate athletic director of compliance and Senior Woman Administrator Katie Smith said the amount of time students are away from campus is still a major consideration for athletics officials.

"If anyone's worried that missed class time is not being considered ... we've had some very robust conversations at their meetings to go over sports schedules," Smith told the Athletic Board. "I can definitely tell you it's front and center in planning."

