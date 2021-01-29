Big Ten men's basketball tournament likely to change locations, Barry Alvarez says. Here's what we know



Teams that will play in the NCAA men's basketball tournament in March have to prepare for a long stay in Indiana.

Players and coaches from Big Ten schools probably should pack even more.

It appears that the conference tournament is moving from Chicago to Indianapolis, University of Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez said Friday.

Big Ten teams that qualify for the NCAA tournament will stay in Indianapolis between the conference championship, scheduled for March 10 through 14, and the start of the national tournament March 18, Alvarez told the Athletic Board.

The NCAA announced Jan. 11 that all rounds of the men's basketball national tournament will be played in Indiana; most of the sites are in or around Indianapolis.

"The teams that qualify for the tournament will stay right there and stay in the same hotel and just move into the NCAA Tournament," Alvarez said.

The Big Ten tournament originally was scheduled to be held at the United Center in Chicago.

