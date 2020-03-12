Big Ten cancels remainder of men's basketball tournament amid COVID-19 coronavirus concerns

The Big Ten canceled its men’s basketball conference tournament Thursday morning, a day before the University of Wisconsin was scheduled to begin play as the No. 1 seed in the event being held in Indianapolis.
The conference made the announcement in a statement about 25 minutes prior to the start of the second day of the tournament.
“The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic,” it read.
“The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.”
Players from Michigan and Rutgers were warming up for a second-round game Thursday morning at Bankers Life Fieldhouse when both teams were pulled off the floor about 25 minutes prior to tipoff.
The winner of that game was scheduled to play the No. 18 Badgers (21-10) in a quarterfinal on Friday at 11 a.m.
“I spent a lot of time thinking through this, meditating on it, and really this morning praying on what is the right thing to do for the health and safety of our student athletes,” Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren told reporters in Indianapolis. “And it became crystal clear to me that I would recommend to our chancellors and presidents and our athletic directors that we would cancel our men’s basketball tournament.”
After the Big Ten canceled its tournament, other conferences followed soon after. Creighton and St. John’s were at halftime when the Big East finally announced it was canceling its event.
The next shoe to drop could be the NCAA tournament, which is scheduled to begin next week.
Warren said he informed NCAA president Mark Emmert of his decision Thursday morning in a brief conversation that didn’t include any discussion of whether the NCAA tournament would be postponed or canceled.
“I’m a big believer that once you make a decision and once you feel in your heart that it’s the right decision, that regardless of what everyone else did, it was not going to sway me or sway us,” Warren said. “The only thing I would offer from an advice standpoint whether it’s the NCAA or any other person in my seat would be just make sure you put the student-athletes at the epicenter of your decision. And if you do that, I think you’ll be led to the right decision.”
The Big Ten tournament began Wednesday with two games. Not long after the NBA announced it was suspending its season due to Utah Jazz All-Star center Rudy Gobert testing positive for COVID-19, Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg left the bench late in his team’s first-round loss to Indiana.
Hoiberg was taken to a local hospital and his team was quarantined at the arena until being allowed to leave. Later, Nebraska sent out a statement saying Hoiberg had been diagnosed with Influenza A.
“That was one piece of the decision-making process,” Warren said. “I feel confident that I would have come to the same decision this morning with or without that. That was an element of it, but it was so much bigger than that.”
As to why Warren waited until nearly noon Eastern time to make the call to cancel the tournament, he said he didn’t want to rush a decision this big.
“It would have been great if it could have been two hours earlier this morning, but it wasn’t,” Warren said. “And I think the biggest thing is we made the right decision. I feel very good with our decision, I’m very confident with our decision. We have a fiduciary responsibility in the Big Ten to always show leadership, especially in tough times. I think that’s something that we did today to do the right thing.”
Warren said safety was his No. 1 priority.
“If it comes down that I overreacted or we overreacted,” Warren said, “I’m comfortable with that.”
Meanwhile, the Badgers will wait to see if their season will continue.
They ended the regular season with eight consecutive victories to earn a share of the Big Ten title, a feat that seemed impossible at the midway point of the conference season.
Junior guard Brad Davison posted a photo on his Instagram account of him sitting with teammates Aleem Ford and Samad Qawi at the Kohl Center.
Davison’s face told the story: He was sad.