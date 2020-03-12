Big Ten cancels remainder of men's basketball tournament amid COVID-19 coronavirus concerns

Hoiberg was taken to a local hospital and his team was quarantined at the arena until being allowed to leave. Later, Nebraska sent out a statement saying Hoiberg had been diagnosed with Influenza A.

“That was one piece of the decision-making process,” Warren said. “I feel confident that I would have come to the same decision this morning with or without that. That was an element of it, but it was so much bigger than that.”

As to why Warren waited until nearly noon Eastern time to make the call to cancel the tournament, he said he didn’t want to rush a decision this big.

“It would have been great if it could have been two hours earlier this morning, but it wasn’t,” Warren said. “And I think the biggest thing is we made the right decision. I feel very good with our decision, I’m very confident with our decision. We have a fiduciary responsibility in the Big Ten to always show leadership, especially in tough times. I think that’s something that we did today to do the right thing.”

Warren said safety was his No. 1 priority.

“If it comes down that I overreacted or we overreacted,” Warren said, “I’m comfortable with that.”

Meanwhile, the Badgers will wait to see if their season will continue.