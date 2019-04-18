The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team knows the breakdown of its 2019-20 Big Ten schedule.
The conference released opponents for each team Wednesday. Dates, tipoff times and television information will be released at a later date.
The Badgers’ 20-game Big Ten schedule includes home and road games against Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue and Rutgers.
UW will play Illinois, Maryland and Northwestern only at home, while its road-only opponents are Iowa, Michigan and Penn State.
The UW women will have home and away games with Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Purdue and Rutgers.
Single-game home opponents are Maryland, Michigan, Northwestern and Penn State. Single-game road opponents will be Illinois, Indiana, Michigan State and Ohio State.
Dates and times are still to be determined.
Illikainen lands at Duluth
Alex Illikainen, who left the Badgers’ program in November, will join Minnesota Duluth and play his final season as a graduate transfer in 2019-20.
Illikainen, who is from Grand Rapids, Minnesota, averaged 1.5 points and 1.3 rebounds while appearing in 85 games during his three-year career at UW.