UW MEN’S BASKETBALL

Big Ten announces Wisconsin men’s basketball's 2022-23 opponents

UW vs. Purdue

Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn celebrates a 3-pointer during the first half of the Badgers' win over the Purdue Boilermakers March 1, 2022, at the Kohl Center in Madison.

 KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

It’s not the official schedule, but the Big Ten Conference announced the breakdown of conference opponents for all 14 schools for the 2022-23 men’s basketball season. 

Each program will play a 20-game conference schedule, playing seven schools both home and away and facing the six remaining schools once. Schools will play three games at home and three on the road for their single-play opponents. 

The season will end with the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament March 8-12 at the United Center in Chicago. 

The Badgers will play home and away series against Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern and Penn State. Minnesota is the lone school on that list that UW played home and away last season. 

UW will host Michigan State, Purdue and Rutgers. The Badgers played all three teams home and away during the 2021-22 season. 

The upcoming season's away opponents are Indiana, Nebraska and Ohio State. UW played all three opponents twice last season. 

Dates, times and television information will be announced later. 

