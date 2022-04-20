Big Ten announces host sites for basketball and football championships through 2024

The Big Ten men’s and women’s basketball tournaments are moving to a new location.

The Big Ten Conference announced Wednesday that the 2023 women’s as well as the 2024 women’s and men’s basketball tournaments will be held at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

The 2023 men’s basketball tournament will be held at the United Center in Chicago as previously announced.

The Big Ten football championship game will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis through 2024.

"We are thrilled to bring marquee conference events such as the Big Ten football championship game and the Big Ten basketball tournaments to world-class cities and venues within the conference footprint,” Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren said in the news release. “Indianapolis and Minneapolis each have a strong history and tradition of hosting some of the world’s premier events in cities that feature an exceptional base of Big Ten Conference alumni and fans. We look forward to creating new memories and experiences for our student-athletes, coaches and member institutions, further expanding our fanbase, cultivating relationships with the business community and fostering a positive and lasting impact on these cities.”

The 2023 women’s basketball tournament will be the first time the event has been held outside of Indianapolis since 2015.

Indianapolis has hosted the football championship game since its inception in 2011.

The men’s basketball tournament has been held in four cities over the past six seasons, including Washington (2017), New York (2018), Chicago (2019) and Indianapolis (2020-22).

