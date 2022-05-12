‘Big summer’ for Wisconsin men’s basketball team includes trip to France

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team plans to make its first international trip since 2017.

The Badgers are scheduled to head to France on Aug. 7 to play four games in Paris, Lyon and Nice before returning home Aug 17.

The NCAA allows teams to take trips like this one every four years. UW last traveled to Australia in August 2017. The Badgers played five games in Australia and New Zealand.

UW is scheduled to play two games against teams from the Academy of Tony Parker, a native of Belgium and four-time NBA champion with the San Antonia Spurs. It also will play against two professional teams.

“We'll start June 13 and get up and running with the weight room and workouts and extra practices in preparation for France,” UW coach Greg Gard said. “So it's exciting. It's a big summer because you have to take jumps, you have to make steps.”

UW’s summer workouts will last eight weeks. They will finish Aug. 5, but the trip allows the Badgers to hold 10 extra practices.

There are 10 players expected to return for the 2022-23 season, including starters Steven Crowl, Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl. The Badgers lost top leading scorers Johnny Davis and Brad Davison.

It’ll be the first time transfers Max Klesmit and Kamari McGee and freshman Connor Essegian play a game with their new team.

“I can’t wait for that,” Essegian said.

The Badgers have two scholarship spots still open.

