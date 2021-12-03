‘Big brother’ Badgers have chance to get back on winning side against Marquette

University of Wisconsin men’s basketball player Nigel Hayesfive years ago referred to the rivalry between the Badgers and Marquette as a sibling rivalry after the Badgers beat the Golden Eagles after losing the previous season. It’s a sentiment many UW fans now embrace.
“We had a little bump in the road last year,” Hayes said in 2016. “But water always finds its level, big brother always rises back to the top where he’s supposed to be.”
UW graduate Ben Oehler, 30, has been to six or seven rivalry games. His point of view on the rivalry is in line with what Hayes said during the 2016-17 season.
The Badgers (7-1), who host Marquette at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, lost to the Golden Eagles last season, and UW fans like Oehler want the bragging rights back.
It’s the first time the Kohl Center is sold out this season and the first time it’ll be packed since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Oehler said he always has enjoyed the game, no matter where it is played.
“The atmosphere in the building is really one of the best games at the Kohl Center every year,” Oehler said. “There's a good amount of Marquette fans that travel and they bring a lot of energy and they really don't want to lose that game. It's a fun atmosphere in the stadium. It's fun before the game. Depending on who wins, it's fun after the game.”
Brendon Fanning, 28, has allegiances to both sides because he earned an undergraduate degree from UW and a graduate degree at Marquette. He agreed with the notion of the rivalry being “big brother vs. little brother,” but said Marquette fans are more invested in the game than UW fans.
“It really depends on what perspective you’re coming from,” Fanning said. “To a lot of Wisconsin fans, it's more than just another game on the schedule, but it's not everything. To Marquette, it’s a huge deal. It’s arguably their biggest game of the year. Marquette alumni fly in for it.”
Oehler’s fiancee, Lissie Crichton-Sapp, is a Marquette alumnus. The rivalry game day is the one day a year they tell each other they don’t like each other. Oehler’s office is decked out in red, he’s wearing Badgers colors head to toe and blasting the UW fight song.
Crichton-Sapp’s space is covered in blue and gold. The Marquette fight song and other music plays all day. Oehler said they don’t like each other’s team but still sit next to each other at the game.
The game likely will have more attention from Badgers fans because it doesn’t have to compete with football. The UW football team missed the Big Ten championship, which also is being played Saturday.
Although the UW basketball team has started the season 7-1 and the Badgers are 7-point favorites over the Golden Eagles, Erik Buchinger said he isn’t getting his hopes up.
“After watching Wisconsin football lose to its biggest rival in person, I’m prepared to do the same in basketball,” Buchinger said in a tweet. “Can’t wait to have my heart broken twice in a week.”
The UW players have a different view than the fans on the rivalry. Sophomore guard Johnny Davis said he isn’t focused on the hype around the game. It’s just another game he wants to win.
Sophomore forward Carter Gilmore grew up an hour from the Kohl Center in Hartland and always has been a Badgers fan. He said he remembers going to Marquette vs. UW as a child, but it’s less of a big deal now that he’s on the roster.
“Obviously it was a cool cool thing to do as a kid,” Gilmore said. “I would say there is a little different energy, the two big state schools in Wisconsin are going at each other. I’m looking forward to the Kohl Center rocking again. We've had games at the Kohl Center this year, but none where it's really sold out or the fans haven’t really gotten too much into it.”
UW assistant coach Sharif Chambliss is a Wisconsin sports fan, but he couldn’t help but view the game as a coach.
“Some people call it a rivalry, some people wouldn't,” Chambliss said. “For us, it’s another game and we're trying to go 1-0, that's our deal. Especially this year, with young guys focusing on small things, making sure we can control the controllables; taking care of the ball, playing greedy on defense, being able to go out and give it our all. That's where we're focused — on how good we can be.”