‘Better late than never:’ Michael Finley deserves this rare Wisconsin men’s basketball honor

Ray McCallum was so excited that he couldn’t contain himself. It was two days before Halloween in 1990 and McCallum, an assistant coach with the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team, had news that he just had to share.

He naturally called somebody in the news business. Tom Oates remembers picking up his phone that day and hearing this: "Oatesy," McCallum told the man whose byline was a fixture in these pages for 40 years until he stepped away as a full-time columnist in 2020, “we just got a commitment from the best player who will ever play for Wisconsin.”

Let’s pause here for a moment to reflect on how ridiculous that statement must have sounded at the time. Michael Finley had averaged 10 points and 5 rebounds the previous season as a junior at Proviso East High School in his hometown of Maywood, Illinois. Joining the Badgers as his other college finalists were … Loyola Chicago, Northern Illinois and Saint Louis.

The men’s basketball program didn’t exactly have a rich history at the time and didn’t appear to be on track to build one anytime soon, but still: The best player who will ever play for Wisconsin?

Considering Finley’s No. 24 jersey will be hung in the rafters at the Kohl Center during a halftime ceremony Sunday when the No. 15 Badgers host Michigan, here’s a chance for McCallum to take a victory lap and point out how smart he was back on Oct. 29, 1990. He instead chuckled more than three decades later while confirming that, yep, those words indeed came out of his mouth.

But there was no bragging from McCallum, just pride. He remembers heading down to the Chicago area on the first day of the July recruiting period and watching Finley play on the Northwestern campus. While Finley long had been overshadowed by two of his prep teammates — Sherell Ford and Donnie Boyce — McCallum walked out of the building that day having decided that the Badgers needed what was considered the third-best player in a group dubbed the “Three Amigos.”

“Man, he was skinny, but his athletic ability, length, energy and motor was something that I thought could really impact our program because we weren’t very athletic,” said McCallum, who’s now an assistant coach at Tulane. “He ran the floor, he never got tired, he made athletic plays. I just thought he had it.”

Turns out, McCallum nailed his evaluation. Finley had a brilliant four-year career at UW and was selected 21st overall in the 1995 NBA draft, the first of the amigos off the board: Ford (Illinois Chicago) was taken five picks later and Boyce (Colorado) went in the second round.

Finley played 15 seasons in the NBA, making two appearances in the All-Star Game and winning a title with the San Antonio Spurs as a role player in 2007. He’s been just as successful off the court and is now the assistant general manager/vice president of basketball operations for the Dallas Mavericks.

In case you’re wondering, no, Finley didn’t see any of this coming.

“I had no clue going into school,” Finley said in a recent phone conversation, “that everything that happened would happen.”

Take it or leave it

Here’s how close this all came to not happening for Finley, at least at UW:

Badgers coach Steve Yoder didn’t need much convincing that Finley was the real deal and authorized McCallum to begin a full-court press back in the summer of 1990. There was a fantastic home visit during which McCallum and Finley’s mother, Bertha, discovered they’re both from Muncie, Indiana. There was the realization that McCallum shares the same birthday — March 6 — as the player he was courting.

It was meant to be, McCallum thought to himself.

There was a lot to like about UW, as far as Finley was concerned, but the Badgers had just one scholarship available after already getting commitments from Andy Kilbride and Brian Kelley. It came down to Finley and a pair of 6-foot-10 players, Dewey Williams of Indianapolis and Jason McKinney of Rochester, New York.

All three visited the UW campus on the same fall weekend. The first one to commit would get the last remaining spot on the roster.

Finley returned to the Chicago suburbs that Sunday, thought it over and called McCallum the next day to commit. A few weeks later, UW signed a player who would produce 2,147 points, 548 rebounds, 371 assists and 168 steals during a career in which he was named first-team All-Big Ten twice and to the second team another time.

McKinney ended up at Siena and later Richmond, averaging 3.4 points and 3.8 rebounds during a mediocre four seasons. Williams signed with Northwestern, starting 50 games while averaging 5.0 points and 3.2 rebounds over four seasons.

“When I decided to go to Wisconsin, my thinking was if the basketball didn’t work out, I knew I would have a quality degree from a great institution,” Finley said. “The NBA was just a dream of mine, it wasn’t something I was setting out to do. But once I got into college and playing in the Big Ten against other guys who eventually become pros, I thought if I kept working hard on my game I would have a chance, and it worked out that way.”

Putting in the work

As it turned out, McCallum was counting his blessings that winter that UW secured Finley in the early signing period. Finley jumped from No. 44 to No. 12 in a ranking of prospects in David Kaplan’s Windy City Roundball Review, a Chicago-area recruiting newsletter, after his big summer and blew up even more after teaming up with Boyce and Ford to lead Proviso East to a state title in Illinois’ biggest division.

“If he had waited until the spring signing period,” McCallum said, “we probably wouldn’t have got him.”

But UW did, and Finley arrived in Madison during the summer of 1991 as a raw but intriguing prospect. Finley was listed at 6 foot 6, 180 pounds, but that was a stretch.

“I think he was 6-4 when he got there,” McCallum said and, as for the weight: “I was 170 pounds soaking wet,” Finley admitted.

But Finley wowed his new teammates with his athleticism and work ethic. Best of all, he did it with humility.

“The part that made you believe that he was destined to be a really great player,” said Brian Good, who played one season with Finley and is now the coach at NCAA Division II Wingate in North Carolina, “was that he practiced like he had no idea how good he was.”

Finley was a silent assassin but was no pushover. James McDonald, who spent a couple seasons on the UW football team and later became roommates with Finley and former standout point guard Tracy Webster, spent a lot of time with the basketball team and wandered over to the Shell one day during the offseason to watch his friends play a pickup game.

McDonald was standing along the sidelines when Finley, frustrated with how his team was playing, dribbled past him and muttered two words: Watch this. Finley took off toward the rim, jumped OVER an unsuspecting (and unidentified) defender and dunked the ball.

“That was the first time I realized this guy has ridiculous athletic ability,” McDonald said. “I knew he was athletic, but I hadn’t seen that. That blew me out of the water.”

McCallum had Finley on a pushup, pullup and situp regimen before his arrival at UW, and the strength and conditioning staff took over from there. Thing is, Finley didn’t need much arm-twisting to get in the weight room.

“He enjoyed trying to get bigger,” Webster said. “It was something he took pride in.”

McDonald has a 9-year-old son just getting started in sports, and he uses Finley’s work ethic as an example all the time. His favorite anecdote? The day after Finley’s final game at UW, McDonald woke up around 8 or 9 a.m. to find his roommate already had left their apartment.

Finley returned a few hours later and told McDonald he had gotten up early to get in a workout. McDonald’s mind was blown that a player who knew he was going to be a first-round draft pick three months later wouldn’t even take off one day.

“I was just so impressed,” McDonald said. “That just amazed me.”

It’s not the only time Finley left his friend awestruck. Although Finley came off as standoffish at first, he eventually opened up and McDonald got to see the deep thinker lurking inside the basketball star’s body. Finley read the newspaper and was well-versed on topics well beyond sports. They’d listen to hip-hop music and Finley, curious about how the business worked, did his research to learn more about the industry. Finley delayed their departure to campus parties so he could lock himself in his room for two hours and get his studying done.

That curiosity and hunger for information served Finley well once the ball stopped bouncing. In addition to his work in the Mavericks’ front office, Finley is a financier and executive producer on several films and even started his own film production company called Follow Through Productions. He’s also an active real estate investor and venture capitalist and started a non-profit organization — the Michael Finley Foundation — that, among other things, helps children in the Dallas area make strides in school over the summer.

“I tell people all the time, my time at Wisconsin prepared me not only for my NBA life but for my life after the NBA,” Finley said. “A lot of kids nowadays are leaving school early, which they have the right to do. I wasn’t ready. I wasn’t ready as a basketball player, I wasn’t ready to leave as a man. But after my four years, I feel like I was readily prepared for life after basketball.”

Making the Badgers 'cool'

While an entire column could be written on Finley’s greatest moments at UW, here’s a condensed highlights package:

There was the 30-point, 13-rebound performance in a 96-78 victory over No. 17 Michigan on Feb. 26, 1992, when Finley was the best player on the floor in a game that featured the Fab Five. Finley can remind Wolverines coach Juwan Howard about that Sunday, if he so chooses.

How about Finley’s dunk over Iowa’s Acie Earl earlier that season, a breathtaking footnote in a 73-66 loss in Iowa City for the Badgers?

Finley had 22 points in UW’s victory over Cincinnati in the 1994 NCAA Tournament opener and 36 in a loss to top-seeded Missouri two days later, but his favorite memory came the previous Sunday when the Badgers gathered at the home of coach Stu Jackson for the Selection Show. Everyone was a little nervous until UW’s name appeared on the bracket, ending a 47-year tournament drought.

“It felt like we won the championship,” said Finley, who remembers being overcome with emotions. “You had watched the tournament growing up as a kid and finally to be able to be part of it, it was a big accomplishment not only for me but for the university. I was so overwhelmed.”

That achievement, as much as any gaudy numbers Finley posted throughout his career, may be the most important piece of Finley’s legacy at UW. The Badgers have been an NCAA Tournament regular for more than two decades and it was players such as Finley, Webster and Rashard Griffith on that 1993-94 team that helped build the foundation and proved it could be done.

They made the program relevant. Or as McCallum put it, “They made Wisconsin basketball cool.”

A strong case could be made that this honor for Finley is long overdue. In fact, Oates made that argument in a column in 2020 that Finley, the only player in program history to average 20 points or more in three seasons, should have his name and jersey hanging in the rafters alongside Albert “Ab” Nicholas and Frank Kaminsky.

It finally is happening two years later.

“Better late than never,” Webster said.

Finley said this is a group honor and his family, friends and former teammates should take as much pride in it as he does. Team Finley includes Howard Moore, who encouraged his friend to finish his degree (Finley did in 2014) and, before the 2019 accident that killed Moore’s wife and daughter and left him severely injured, worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make this day happen.

Moore is home after spending time in a long-term care and rehabilitation facility but still faces a long recovery from a heart attack sustained a month after the accident. Moore’s parents, Howard Sr. and Trennis, and son Jerell are expected to be in attendance Sunday along with several of Finley’s former teammates.

“Howard Moore was always — and still is — Mike’s biggest advocate,” Griffith said.

When Griffith looks back at the two seasons they spent together at UW three decades ago, he marvels at the journey Finley took from project — “He was a diamond in the rough,” Griffith said, “that just needed to be polished” — to star.

“He just went about his business,” Griffith said, “and made himself one of the best to ever come through this program.”

Maybe the best. That, too, is an argument for another day, but my two cents is that Finley, Kaminsky and Devin Harris are a cut above the rest.

You already know McCallum’s vote. He knew the skinny kid from Illinois had it in him and Finley took over from there, turning everyone else into believers as well.

