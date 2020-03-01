Battle to the buzzer: Wisconsin Badgers withstand late push by Minnesota Golden Gophers

The Badgers led 49-37 after junior forward Nate Reuvers made two free throws with 12:43 remaining.

But the Gophers answered with a 12-0 run that included five points from Oturu.

A 3-pointer by Tre’ Williams put the Gophers ahead 57-56 with 5:44 left, their first lead of the second half.

UW took a 62-60 lead on a 3-pointer from Pritzl with 3:31 left, but Minnesota answered with the next six points. After two free throws from Oturu, Carr scored on a drive to the basket to give the Gophers a 64-62 lead with 2:49 left.

Gabe Kalscheur drove past Davison and finished in the paint, giving Minnesota a 66-62 lead with 2:00 remaining. Davison ended the run with two free throws and UW finally got a stop on defense before calling timeout with 1:11 left.

Davison missed a 3-pointer, but UW kept the possession alive with an offensive rebound and junior point guard D’Mitrik Trice found Pritzl in the left corner for a 3-pointer that gave the Badgers a 67-66 lead with 56.2 seconds left.

Oturu answered on the other end with a contested jumper over Reuvers, putting Minnesota back in front with 47.2 seconds left.