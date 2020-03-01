Battle to the buzzer: Wisconsin Badgers withstand late push by Minnesota Golden Gophers

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team is still in the hunt for a Big Ten Conference title.
It wasn’t easy, though.
Junior guard Brad Davison scored a team-high 20 points, senior guard Brevin Pritzl made some clutch shots down the stretch and the Badgers escaped with a 71-69 victory over Minnesota on Sunday night at the Kohl Center.
Pritzl finished with 15 points, including eight in the final 3 minutes, 51 seconds. Junior forward Micah Potter added 10 points to help UW (19-10, 12-6 Big Ten) extend its winning streak to six games.
The win helped the Badgers move into a three-way tie for second place in the Big Ten, one game behind leader Maryland with two to play.
Sophomore center Daniel Oturu had 26 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Golden Gophers (13-15, 7-11), who also got 21 points from sophomore guard Marcus Carr.
Minnesota has gone 1-5 since beating visiting UW 70-52 on Feb. 5. On their way off the floor Sunday, the Gophers were serenaded with chants of “N-I-T, N-I-T” by the UW student section.
UW won despite shooting 39.7 percent from the field and wasting a 12-point lead in the second half.
The Badgers led 49-37 after junior forward Nate Reuvers made two free throws with 12:43 remaining.
But the Gophers answered with a 12-0 run that included five points from Oturu.
A 3-pointer by Tre’ Williams put the Gophers ahead 57-56 with 5:44 left, their first lead of the second half.
UW took a 62-60 lead on a 3-pointer from Pritzl with 3:31 left, but Minnesota answered with the next six points. After two free throws from Oturu, Carr scored on a drive to the basket to give the Gophers a 64-62 lead with 2:49 left.
Gabe Kalscheur drove past Davison and finished in the paint, giving Minnesota a 66-62 lead with 2:00 remaining. Davison ended the run with two free throws and UW finally got a stop on defense before calling timeout with 1:11 left.
Davison missed a 3-pointer, but UW kept the possession alive with an offensive rebound and junior point guard D’Mitrik Trice found Pritzl in the left corner for a 3-pointer that gave the Badgers a 67-66 lead with 56.2 seconds left.
Oturu answered on the other end with a contested jumper over Reuvers, putting Minnesota back in front with 47.2 seconds left.
After another UW timeout, Trice came off a screen and found junior forward Aleem Ford on a backdoor cut for a dunk with 30.5 seconds left.
Reuvers played great defense to force a miss by Oturu, and Pritzl grabbed the rebound and was fouled with 11.7 seconds remaining. He made both to give the Badgers a three-point lead.
Carr and Oturu combined to go 1 of 4 from the free throw line on the other end, and Potter missed both of his attempts on the other end.
But Oturu came up short on a desperation heave as the buzzer sounded, and the Badgers escaped.
Davison scored UW’s final eight points of the first half, including basket with 1 second remaining that gave the Badgers a 31-28 lead at the break.
Before Davison took over, Pritzl carried the UW offense. He scored seven points over four possessions, sandwiching a one-handed dunk off a steal and a pull-up jumper around a three-point play.
Minnesota built a 10-3 lead early in the game, but the Badgers answered with an 11-0 run that included five points from Davison and four from junior guard Trevor Anderson.
