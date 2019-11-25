NEW YORK — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team had played poorly on offense for the better part of 30 minutes and yet somehow found itself with the lead at the midway point of the second half Monday night.
It didn’t last long, mainly because the Badgers went from bad to awful during a stretch run that was as head-scratching as it was ugly.
The result, a 62-52 loss to Richmond at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, sent UW into the consolation round of the Legends Classic. The Badgers will meet either Auburn or New Mexico on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Central time, a chance for them to salvage something from their trip to the Big Apple.
Blake Francis scored 19 points, Grant Golden added 16 points and 12 rebounds and the Spiders improved to 5-0 for the first time since 1985. They’ll meet No. 18 Auburn or New Mexico in the title game.
Richmond entered the game with a well-earned reputation as an offensive juggernaut, but its work on the other end of the court was the difference.
“This is a big win for us,” Francis said, “a big win for the program.”
And it’s a bad loss for the Badgers (4-2), who have dropped both of their games away from home this season. A theme in each of those defeats: UW’s inability to take care of the ball and its ice-cold shooting from 3-point range.
The Badgers committed 14 turnovers and went 5 of 19 from beyond the arc in a season-opening loss to Saint Mary’s in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Those numbers were just as rotten against the Spiders: 15 turnovers and 7 of 27 from 3-point range.
UW coach Greg Gard had a bigger issue with the former category than he did the latter.
“I’m not surprised that maybe we didn’t shoot it as well, but what I was more disappointed in is how we took care of the ball — or didn’t take care of the ball — and how we settled for quick 3s, especially in the first half,” Gard said. “I thought we settled way too much. We didn’t play inside-out near enough. …
“We settled way too much for 3s without playing inside-out and that’s how we’ve always been effective and what put us in a rhythm. We could never get in a groove tonight.”
UW had connected a combined 26 times from 3-point range in its previous two games — home wins over Marquette and UW-Green Bay — and perhaps that was fool’s gold. Even during a stretch in the first half in which they missed 10 consecutive shots from beyond the arc, it didn’t seem to dawn on the Badgers that they’d be better off playing through the post.
Gard drove home that point at halftime, and UW did a better job of making a concerted effort to get the ball in the paint in the second half. Problem was, the Badgers did a horrible job of finishing once they got there and managed only 10 points in the paint for the game.
UW junior forward Nate Reuvers led the Badgers with 17 points, but he was only 1 of 6 from the field after halftime.
“They took some stuff away,” Reuvers said, “but we’ve got to cut harder and we’ve got to want it in there more.”
What makes UW’s inefficiency particularly hard to swallow is that it’s not like it was going against a defensive juggernaut. The Spiders finished last season No. 287 nationally in the KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency ratings, something Richmond coach Chris Mooney attributed to youth and a lack of toughness at times.
What he saw when it mattered most against the Badgers was a completely different mentality.
“We just had strong will and toughness about us that really enabled us to win the game,” Mooney said.
The Badgers, meanwhile, faded down the stretch. Reuvers made two free throws to complete an 8-0 run and put UW in front 47-45 with 9 minutes, 56 seconds remaining, only its second lead of the game.
But Reuvers and Co. managed only five points the rest of the way, including one field goal over the final 14 possessions of the game.
After Brad Davison made a 3-pointer to tie the game at 50 with 4:43 remaining — ending a run of seven consecutive empty possessions — Golden completed a three-point play to help the Spiders regain the lead for good.
That was the start of a 12-2 run to end the game for Richmond, who only allowed a pair of free throws by Reuvers after Davison’s 3-pointer.
Davison, UW’s leading scorer through the first five games, had nearly as many turnovers (four) as he did points (five). Trice went 2 of 10 from the field and was the biggest culprit when it came to forcing up 3-pointers. It’s difficult to win games with performances like that from the lead guards.
But the frontcourt deserved blame as well. Sophomore wing Kobe King (10 points) was the only other UW player in double figures, but he, Reuvers and junior forward Aleem Ford too often were either soft or reckless when they got the ball in the paint.
The result was an offensive performance that was, well, offensive.
“We’ve got 24 hours to think about it,” Gard said, “and get better from it.”
