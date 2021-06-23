Barry Alvarez says Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard has his 'full support' after players' criticisms surface

Outgoing University of Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez said he fully backs men’s basketball coach Greg Gard in wake of the State Journal’s report on players expressing their issues with Gard during a February meeting.
Alvarez — who’s set to retire June 30 — said in a statement he was disappointed the meeting was recorded and sent to reporters.
“I coached for a lot of years and the idea that someone would record and edit a conversation between student-athletes and their coaches is extremely disappointing,” Alvarez said in the statement. “Greg Gard and his staff, like all of our coaches last year, guided their program through the stress and difficulties of the pandemic and the team kept battling all the way into the NCAA tournament. Greg, his staff and his team have my full support as they look forward (to) the 2021-22 season.”
Statement from Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez pic.twitter.com/3i4xDOlTB7— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) June 22, 2021
The meeting between Gard, his assistant coaches and seven seniors took place Feb. 19, and it was secretly recorded. Multiple people in the room that day told the State Journal the meeting lasted about two hours, but just more than 37 minutes of audio was sent to the State Journal on Monday.
In that audio, players aired a number of grievances with Gard, including their feeling that they didn’t have a relationship with him, that Gard did not have their backs or care about their futures and that he didn’t do enough to instill confidence in players who were struggling.
“We’ve got guys crying in here because they want to have that relationship with you, but we don’t have it,” forward Micah Potter said during the meeting. “And that’s what we’re starving for, we don’t have it. ... For the freshmen, this is the first time they’ve been away from their families in their entire life. They’re in a pandemic, they’re in a bubble, they can’t see people, and so you are their father figure. And there’s zero relationship.”
The recording cuts off after each of the seven players addressed Gard at least once. Multiple people in the room told the State Journal that coaches and players spoke after what was on the recording, and Gard addressed players’ concerns later in the meeting.
Gard said in a statement Tuesday that his top priority is helping his players excel.
“I care deeply about the student-athletes in our program,” Gard’s statement said. “I want nothing more than to help them and see them succeed on and off the court. Our program has a lengthy track record of doing both. But the path to a championship or to graduation is not always easy. Sometimes there are setbacks. Difficult conversation have to be had. Sometimes people just need to get things off their chest. At the end of the day, I believe we are all better for having gone through challenging moments.”
Of the seven seniors in the meeting, only guard Brad Davison is back with the team for the upcoming season.
Statement from head coach Greg Gard pic.twitter.com/nz3QAPeqtU— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) June 22, 2021
Chris McIntosh, who will replace Alvarez as UW’s AD, declined comment on the situation when reached by a State Journal reporter Tuesday, saying only, “Given the statement from (Gard) and (Alvarez), I think we’ve said about everything we care to say right now.”
However, earlier in the day he told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Gard has the administration’s support.
“Does (this) make it easier for us? It doesn’t,” McIntosh told the Journal Sentinel. “But I think we understand what coach Gard is all about and how much he does care about his players.
“Our assessment of that takes place on a day-to-day basis over the course of years. Not one recording that was edited.”
Alvarez, who coached the Badgers football team for 16 seasons before becoming the athletic director full-time, said battling through adversity is part of sports.
“Difficult conversations between coaches and student-athletes have been happening since the beginning of time,” Alvarez said.
Alvarez, McIntosh and Gard all expressed disappointment that the recording was shared publicly. It is not known who recorded the meeting or who sent it to the State Journal.
“It shows a complete lack of care for our program culture and for the confidentiality that is owed to our student-athletes who wanted an opportunity to share their thoughts behind closed doors,” Gard said.
State Journal reporter Jim Polzin contributed to this report.