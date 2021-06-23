Barry Alvarez says Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard has his 'full support' after players' criticisms surface

In that audio, players aired a number of grievances with Gard, including their feeling that they didn’t have a relationship with him, that Gard did not have their backs or care about their futures and that he didn’t do enough to instill confidence in players who were struggling.

“We’ve got guys crying in here because they want to have that relationship with you, but we don’t have it,” forward Micah Potter said during the meeting. “And that’s what we’re starving for, we don’t have it. ... For the freshmen, this is the first time they’ve been away from their families in their entire life. They’re in a pandemic, they’re in a bubble, they can’t see people, and so you are their father figure. And there’s zero relationship.”

The recording cuts off after each of the seven players addressed Gard at least once. Multiple people in the room told the State Journal that coaches and players spoke after what was on the recording, and Gard addressed players’ concerns later in the meeting.

Gard said in a statement Tuesday that his top priority is helping his players excel.