Balancing act: Team effort propels Wisconsin Badgers to victory over struggling Nebraska Cornhuskers

Message received. After allowing 20 points in the opening 7:51, the Badgers gave up only 28 over the final 32:09.

“Just shoring up those little thigs I think was definitely the key,” Anderson said. “Because when we’re in the half court and everybody’s locked in, we’re a pretty good defensive team.”

Lat Mayen led the Huskers with 14 points, but 10 of those came during the early surge. After making its first four 3-pointers, Nebraska missed its next nine attempts from beyond the arc.

There was plenty of misfiring from UW as well. Senior guard D’Mitrik Trice went 3 of 14 from the field and senior forward Aleem Ford was 3 of 12. Sophomore forward Tyler Wahl was 1 of 8 and senior forward Nate Reuvers, back in the starting lineup for the first time since Jan. 12, missed six of his eight attempts from the field.

“There are no easy games in this league,” Gard said. “You take them one at a time and you take a deep breath and exhale when you get out of somewhere on the road, or at home because this year I think home and road is kind of a coin flip in terms of environment. Just do what you need to do to get through that game and then worry about the next one when that time comes.”