 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Balanced attack: 5 Badgers score in double figures as No. 4 Wisconsin crushes UW-Green Bay
0 comments
breaking topical featured

Balanced attack: 5 Badgers score in double figures as No. 4 Wisconsin crushes UW-Green Bay

{{featured_button_text}}
Tyler Wahl - UW vs. UWGB

Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl turned in a strong performance off the bench Tuesday night, finishing with 11 points, 15 rebounds and 4 assists as the 4th-ranked Badgers routed the UW-Green Bay Phoenix at the Kohl Center in Madison. 

 MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS

As torn as they were, a pair of former University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coaches probably got a kick about the defensive effort produced by the Badgers on Tuesday evening.

Dick Bennett, who had a grandson playing for UW-Green Bay, laid the foundation for a winning program at UW when he brought his pack-line system from Titletown to Madison in the mid-1990s. Bo Ryan, forced to watch this son-vs.-protégé coaching matchup from California, also preached defense while taking the Badgers to another level starting in 2001.

A day after rising to No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, UW put on a defensive clinic during an 82-42 victory over the Phoenix.

Sophomore forward Tyler Wahl produced his first career double-double, finishing with 11 points and a career-high 15 rebounds to go along with four assists, two blocks and two steals.

Wahl was one of five UW players in double figures. Senior center Micah Potter led the way with 14 points, while senior forwards Aleem Ford and Nate Reuvers added 13 apiece and senior guard Brad Davison had 10.

That balance was impressive, but the Badgers’ defense stole the show. Green Bay (0-2) shot 28.1% from the field and averaged 0.67 points per possession.

The Phoenix, coached by Bo Ryan’s son Will, got 12 points from senior guard Josh Jefferson.

UW improved to 3-0 heading into a game Friday night at Marquette. This was by far the most complete effort of this young season for Greg Gard’s team, which followed up a solid first half by shooting 66.7% after halftime.

Davison had 10 points by the break to help UW build a 34-12 lead. That continued a trend for the Badgers, who have outscored their three opponents 130-51 in the first half this season.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

UW used three runs — one was more of a slog — to take control of the game.

The Phoenix went 8 minutes, 14 seconds without scoring — a stretch of 13 consecutive empty possessions — as the Badgers turned a two-point deficit into a 13-4 lead.

Later, UW scored nine consecutive points over four possessions to build a 22-8 cushion, with Davison hitting a 3-pointer from the left corner to close that surge.

Finally, the Badgers ended the first half with a 12-2 burst that began with a 3-poitner from Potter and included five points from Davison.

Green Bay shot 15.4% from the field (4 of 26) in the opening 20 minutes.

This story will be updated. 

Get to know Badgers' 2021 recruits 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics