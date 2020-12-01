Balanced attack: 5 Badgers score in double figures as No. 4 Wisconsin crushes UW-Green Bay

As torn as they were, a pair of former University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coaches probably got a kick about the defensive effort produced by the Badgers on Tuesday evening.
Dick Bennett, who had a grandson playing for UW-Green Bay, laid the foundation for a winning program at UW when he brought his pack-line system from Titletown to Madison in the mid-1990s. Bo Ryan, forced to watch this son-vs.-protégé coaching matchup from California, also preached defense while taking the Badgers to another level starting in 2001.
A day after rising to No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, UW put on a defensive clinic during an 82-42 victory over the Phoenix.
Sophomore forward Tyler Wahl produced his first career double-double, finishing with 11 points and a career-high 15 rebounds to go along with four assists, two blocks and two steals.
Wahl was one of five UW players in double figures. Senior center Micah Potter led the way with 14 points, while senior forwards Aleem Ford and Nate Reuvers added 13 apiece and senior guard Brad Davison had 10.
That balance was impressive, but the Badgers’ defense stole the show. Green Bay (0-2) shot 28.1% from the field and averaged 0.67 points per possession.
The Phoenix, coached by Bo Ryan’s son Will, got 12 points from senior guard Josh Jefferson.
UW improved to 3-0 heading into a game Friday night at Marquette. This was by far the most complete effort of this young season for Greg Gard’s team, which followed up a solid first half by shooting 66.7% after halftime.
Davison had 10 points by the break to help UW build a 34-12 lead. That continued a trend for the Badgers, who have outscored their three opponents 130-51 in the first half this season.
UW used three runs — one was more of a slog — to take control of the game.
The Phoenix went 8 minutes, 14 seconds without scoring — a stretch of 13 consecutive empty possessions — as the Badgers turned a two-point deficit into a 13-4 lead.
Later, UW scored nine consecutive points over four possessions to build a 22-8 cushion, with Davison hitting a 3-pointer from the left corner to close that surge.
Finally, the Badgers ended the first half with a 12-2 burst that began with a 3-poitner from Potter and included five points from Davison.
Green Bay shot 15.4% from the field (4 of 26) in the opening 20 minutes.
Get to know Badgers' 2021 recruits
Chucky Hepburn
6-1, 185, Guard
Bellevue, Neb. (West)
Hepburn was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Nebraska last season after helping Bellevue West go 21-3 and win the Class A state title. A two-time first-team all-state pick, Hepburn averaged 17.7 points, 6.1 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 steals as a junior. Off the court, Hepburn earned the HomeSchool Papillion TeenService Award and was a Special Olympics Volunteer Award winner.
UW coach Greg Gard: “Chucky is a proven winner. Our staff watched as he led his Bellevue West team to a state championship last winter. A true point guard, Chucky brings everything we look for at that position. He leads by example, always giving maximum effort on both ends of the floor. He has tremendous vision and feel for the game, combined with the ability to score from all three levels. As much as he is able to carry his team on offense, what makes Chucky a great fit here at Wisconsin is that his defense and toughness is where he hangs his hat. A leader and role model in the community and a motivated student, Chucky is the kind of person we are excited to add to our Badger Family. We’re excited to get to work with him and to help him reach his potential as a Badger in the years to come.”
Chris Hodges
6-9, 235, Forward
Schaumburg, Ill. (HS)
Hodges, who played in the same Illinois Wolves AAU program that produced former UW standout Frank Kaminsky, was named Mid-Suburban League West Player of the Year after helping Schaumburg go 25-7 and winning the MSL title while advancing to the regional finals. He averaged 15.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game to earn second-team Class 4A all-state honors in Illinois.
Gard: “Chris is an excellent addition to our program and member of another strong recruiting class. He impressed our staff immediately during our advanced camp and has continued to improve since. Chris has tremendous potential with his large frame and natural strength, paired with an eagerness to get better. He will immediately bring both physicality and tenacity to our program. Chris fits in well with the work ethic and culture that our program has established. He comes from a great family that has clearly taught him to value hard work and education first. We are excited to welcome both Chris and his family to the Badger Family.”
Matthew Mors
6-7, 220, Forward
Yankton, S.D. (HS)
Mors is the reigning back-to-back Gatorade Player of the Year in South Dakota and has been named all-state four times during a career that began when he played on the varsity in the seventh grade. He averaged 19.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.1 steals per game as a junior and enters his final season as South Dakota’s Class AA all-time leading scorer with 2,127 points.
Gard: “We are very excited to add Matthew to our program. He has challenged himself as a student-athlete year in and out to become as well rounded a competitor as possible, both on and off the court. As a state champion in basketball and a successful multi-sport athlete in Yankton, Matthew has gained valuable lessons that will help him become the best leader and player possible. On the court, he plays with a certain level of toughness and physicality that fits our style of play, specifically in the Big Ten. He has a versatile skill set that will allow him to be effective in the post, off the dribble and is a terrific shooter from outside. Matthew's skillset, combined with a championship mentally, has us excited to begin working with him. We're excited for Matthew to join our Badger Family and we can't wait to begin working with him to help him reach his goals as a Badger.”
