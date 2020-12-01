Balanced attack: 5 Badgers score in double figures as No. 4 Wisconsin crushes UW-Green Bay

As torn as they were, a pair of former University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coaches probably got a kick about the defensive effort produced by the Badgers on Tuesday evening.

Dick Bennett, who had a grandson playing for UW-Green Bay, laid the foundation for a winning program at UW when he brought his pack-line system from Titletown to Madison in the mid-1990s. Bo Ryan, forced to watch this son-vs.-protégé coaching matchup from California, also preached defense while taking the Badgers to another level starting in 2001.

A day after rising to No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, UW put on a defensive clinic during an 82-42 victory over the Phoenix.

Sophomore forward Tyler Wahl produced his first career double-double, finishing with 11 points and a career-high 15 rebounds to go along with four assists, two blocks and two steals.

Wahl was one of five UW players in double figures. Senior center Micah Potter led the way with 14 points, while senior forwards Aleem Ford and Nate Reuvers added 13 apiece and senior guard Brad Davison had 10.

That balance was impressive, but the Badgers’ defense stole the show. Green Bay (0-2) shot 28.1% from the field and averaged 0.67 points per possession.