Badgers will be without Kobe King Monday night vs. Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team will be without one of its best offensive players Monday night when it plays No. 18 Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The team announced that sophomore wing Kobe King is attending to a personal matter and did not make the trip to Iowa City. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel was the first to report that King, a former Wisconsin Mr. Basketball out of La Crosse Central, won’t be available when the Badgers (12-8, 5-4 Big Ten) face the Hawkeyes (14-5, 5-3).

A message left for King’s mother, Julie Platten, wasn’t immediately returned. When reached on his cell phone Monday afternoon, La Crosse Central coach Todd Fergot said he was traveling back from a tournament in Florida and hadn’t heard anything about any issues with King until an assistant coach notified him about seeing something online a few minutes earlier.

King, who is in his third year in the program, is second on the team in scoring at 10.0 points per game. He’s been a bright spot offensively, more than doubling his production from his redshirt freshman season (4.2 ppg) in 2018-19.