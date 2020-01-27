Badgers will be without Kobe King Monday night vs. Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team will be without one of its best offensive players Monday night when it plays No. 18 Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
The team announced that sophomore wing Kobe King is attending to a personal matter and did not make the trip to Iowa City. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel was the first to report that King, a former Wisconsin Mr. Basketball out of La Crosse Central, won’t be available when the Badgers (12-8, 5-4 Big Ten) face the Hawkeyes (14-5, 5-3).
A message left for King’s mother, Julie Platten, wasn’t immediately returned. When reached on his cell phone Monday afternoon, La Crosse Central coach Todd Fergot said he was traveling back from a tournament in Florida and hadn’t heard anything about any issues with King until an assistant coach notified him about seeing something online a few minutes earlier.
King, who is in his third year in the program, is second on the team in scoring at 10.0 points per game. He’s been a bright spot offensively, more than doubling his production from his redshirt freshman season (4.2 ppg) in 2018-19.
King scored a career-high 24 points in a win over Indiana in the Big Ten opener. He scored 21 points in a 71-70 home loss to Illinois on Jan. 8, with UW coach Greg Gard admitting in a television interview three days later that he probably should have gone to King more down the stretch in that defeat.
King has struggled knocking down shots in the past three games, going 7 of 27 overall during that stretch. He’s coming off a scoreless performance in a 70-51 loss at Purdue on Friday night.
