Badgers' Tyler Wahl getting an eye-opening welcome to the physical Big Ten

Still, Wahl realizes he has to do a better job of controlling that energy at times. He’s got the highest turnover and foul rates among the UW rotation players, which Gard attributes to Wahl getting antsy and playing too fast.

“One thing that he says always is ‘speed limit,’ ” Wahl said. “Can’t be going 55 in a 30.”

Gard has tried to make life easier on Wahl by playing him at one position — the “4” spot — so the freshman doesn’t get overwhelmed on offense. Problem is, that often leaves Wahl going against players who are much more physically mature than he is.

To Wahl’s credit, he doesn’t back down when going against bigger players. But, as that play against Harper showed, the stronger player typically wins the battle.

“This is a tough league,” Wahl said as the Badgers (5-5) prepared to return to non-conference play with a game against UW-Milwaukee (5-6) on Saturday at the Kohl Center. “Everybody’s stronger, faster, than I’d say probably most leagues. That’s just something I’ve got to continue to develop as my years go on.”

From the infirmary

Davison sustained an ankle injury against UW-Green Bay on Nov. 21 and re-injured it at Rutgers. It’s probably no coincidence that he hasn’t reached double figures in five consecutive games, averaging 4.2 points on 7-of-33 shooting since scoring 15 points against the Phoenix. “It’s something I’ve just kind of got to deal with,” Davison said. “Everyone’s got bumps and bruises, especially this kind of year. The holidays is always a good time to get off your feet a little bit.” … UW assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft sustained an Achilles’ injury while practicing with the scout team the day before the game against Rutgers. Krabbenhoft, who had surgery on Dec. 12 and didn’t make the trip to New Jersey, is using a knee scooter to get around but said he should be able to be in his usual spot on the bench during games.

