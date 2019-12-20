Badgers' Tyler Wahl getting an eye-opening welcome to the physical Big Ten

Tyler Wahl’s unofficial welcome-to-the-Big-Ten moment came during the second half at Rutgers last week.
The freshman forward on the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team was in good position to grab a rebound until he essentially was manhandled by Rutgers sophomore Ron Harper Jr. Not only did Wahl have the ball wrestled away from him, he was called for a foul as Harper scored on a putback.
Harper made a free throw to complete a three-point play that gave the Scarlet Knights an eight-point lead. Wahl, meanwhile, went to the bench, where he spent most of the remaining 13 minutes, 27 seconds of the Badgers’ 72-65 loss.
Wahl didn’t whine about being fouled on the play — “He just ripped it from me,” he said this week — but a replay showed Harper’s arm draped around Wahl at the beginning of the battle for the rebound. Big Ten Network analyst Stephen Bardo thought a foul should have been called on Harper, saying, “That was a bear hug that he got away with.”
Foul or not, it was another reminder to Wahl that it’s a huge step going from playing at Lakeville North High School in Minnesota to competing in the Big Ten. In the aforementioned sequence, the 6-foot-7 Wahl had an inch on Harper but was outweighed by more than 30 pounds (245 to 214).
“It’s still the same basketball,” Wahl said, “but everybody’s just stronger (and) faster.”
UW coach Greg Gard made that exact point to Wahl during his postgame chat with the Badgers after they were outrebounded 40-26 by Rutgers, including 14-3 on the offensive glass. Unlike his older teammates, at least Wahl had a valid excuse for not being able to match the Scarlet Knights physically: He’s only a freshman and hasn’t even had a full offseason in the program to work on his body.
Still, it was a chance for Gard to use the game as an example of where Wahl needs to improve.
You have free articles remaining.
“You see now why the weight room is so important over the course of your career,” Gard said he told Wahl after the game, “because in these type of games it becomes very visible of what we need to improve upon.”
Gard also spent part of his postgame news conference praising Wahl for his hustle. Wahl grabbed two of the Badgers’ three offensive rebounds and has 11 on the season, putting him within reach of the team lead despite playing far fewer minutes than the players above him in that category.
Wahl impressed his teammates with his nose for the ball even before he arrived on campus. Kobe King saw it during his senior year in high school at La Crosse Central while playing against Wahl, and Brad Davison noticed it as well in the Minneapolis suburbs.
“Diving on the floor, taking charges, getting loose balls. He’s just one of those guys that does that,” Davison said. “It’s a great quality to have, something you can’t really teach or coach, it’s just kind of a trait. It’s one of those guys that you love to have on your team.”
Still, Wahl realizes he has to do a better job of controlling that energy at times. He’s got the highest turnover and foul rates among the UW rotation players, which Gard attributes to Wahl getting antsy and playing too fast.
“One thing that he says always is ‘speed limit,’ ” Wahl said. “Can’t be going 55 in a 30.”
Gard has tried to make life easier on Wahl by playing him at one position — the “4” spot — so the freshman doesn’t get overwhelmed on offense. Problem is, that often leaves Wahl going against players who are much more physically mature than he is.
To Wahl’s credit, he doesn’t back down when going against bigger players. But, as that play against Harper showed, the stronger player typically wins the battle.
“This is a tough league,” Wahl said as the Badgers (5-5) prepared to return to non-conference play with a game against UW-Milwaukee (5-6) on Saturday at the Kohl Center. “Everybody’s stronger, faster, than I’d say probably most leagues. That’s just something I’ve got to continue to develop as my years go on.”
From the infirmary
Davison sustained an ankle injury against UW-Green Bay on Nov. 21 and re-injured it at Rutgers. It’s probably no coincidence that he hasn’t reached double figures in five consecutive games, averaging 4.2 points on 7-of-33 shooting since scoring 15 points against the Phoenix. “It’s something I’ve just kind of got to deal with,” Davison said. “Everyone’s got bumps and bruises, especially this kind of year. The holidays is always a good time to get off your feet a little bit.” … UW assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft sustained an Achilles’ injury while practicing with the scout team the day before the game against Rutgers. Krabbenhoft, who had surgery on Dec. 12 and didn’t make the trip to New Jersey, is using a knee scooter to get around but said he should be able to be in his usual spot on the bench during games.