Badgers sophomore Jonathan Davis speaks about leaked audio of coach Greg Gard

Sophomore Jonathan Davis became the first Wisconsin men’s basketball player to speak out about the leaked audio of a meeting between Badgers coach Greg Gard and last season’s seniors. Davis addressed the audio in an interview with WXOW reporter Declan Levy.

Wisconsin men’s basketball seniors confronted Greg Gard in secretly recorded meeting. Here’s what they said The seven seniors on last season’s Badgers team had pointed criticism for coach Greg Gard during a disappointing season. “We’re not here to build your resume,” one of them told Gard. Another said Wisconsin “doesn’t feel like home.”

“I knew there had been some issues going on with the team prior to that,” Davis said in the interview. “The seniors shared how they felt about coach, and coach Gard knows that he has some things he has to change.”

Davis said he didn’t know who released the audio, but he was quick to admonish the action. The sophomore guard said conversations of that nature should stay between coaches and players.

He said he never considered transferring because he wanted to continue to play with his brother Jordan and doesn’t consider the issues beyond repair.