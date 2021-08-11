 Skip to main content
Badgers sophomore Jonathan Davis speaks about leaked audio of coach Greg Gard
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Davis Iowa JD

UW's Jonathan Davis drives to the basket against Michigan's Franz Wagner in the second half of the Badgers' 67-59 home loss to the Wolverines on Feb. 14.

 STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Sophomore Jonathan Davis became the first Wisconsin men’s basketball player to speak out about the leaked audio of a meeting between Badgers coach Greg Gard and last season’s seniors. Davis addressed the audio in an interview with WXOW reporter Declan Levy.

“I knew there had been some issues going on with the team prior to that,” Davis said in the interview. “The seniors shared how they felt about coach, and coach Gard knows that he has some things he has to change.”

Davis said he didn’t know who released the audio, but he was quick to admonish the action. The sophomore guard said conversations of that nature should stay between coaches and players. 

He said he never considered transferring because he wanted to continue to play with his brother Jordan and doesn’t consider the issues beyond repair.

Davis said Gard has been making an extra effort to speak with players  including incoming freshmen, new recruits and transfers since the meeting and subsequent release of the recording. Davis also mentioned new assistant coach Sharif Chambliss as a good replacement for Alando Tucker on the coaching staff. 

“I’m liking how our team is looking this year,” Davis said. “Coach Gard is getting on top of this stuff … so I'm satisfied with what we have going on.”

State Journal beat reporters Colten Bartholomew, Todd Milewski and Jim Polzin get together over Zoom to discuss the state of Wisconsin men’s basketball after audio from a meeting between players and coach Greg Gard was released. The guys discuss their biggest takeaways from the audio and Jim’s reporting; the idea of a generation gap between coaches and players, and even between players from five years ago and today’s players; Gard’s future and what he has to do in the wake of this story; and more.  

 

