Badgers sophomore Jonathan Davis adds 7 points to Team USA’s win over Mali
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Davis Iowa

UW's Jonathan Davis drives to the basket against Michigan's Franz Wagner in the second half of the Badgers' 67-59 home loss to the Wolverines on Feb. 14.

 STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

After not scoring yesterday, Jonathan Davis came off the bench to contribute seven points in Team USA’s second game of round play in the FIBA U19 World Cup. 

The American’s dominated Mali in a 100-52 win on Sunday at the Riga Olympic Center in Riga, Latvia. Four players scored in the double digits with Purdue’s Caleb Furst and Jaden Ivey plus Louisiana Tech’s Kenneth Lofton Jr. all adding 14 a piece. 

Davis also contributed four rebounds, two assists and two steals.

After the first two games, Team USA sits in first place in Group D. Turkey and Australia are in the middle of the pack with a 1-1 record. Mali has yet to win a game. 

USA will play it’s final game in group play against Australia at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

