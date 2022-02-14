Badgers slip in the AP Top 25 poll after Rutgers loss

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team dropped in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after a disappointing home loss to Rutgers on Saturday.

The latest AP poll, released Monday, has the Badgers at No. 15, down one spot from last week.

UW (19-5, 10-4 Big Ten) lost 73-65 to the Scarlet Knights at the Kohl Center, marking the first time Rutgers won in UW’s arena. It was a bitter end to a week that started with promise after the Badgers’ road win against a ranked Michigan State team. UW sits in third in the Big Ten Conference standings behind Illinois and Purdue.

The Badgers face a stiff road test Tuesday at Indiana (16-8, 7-7) before hosting Michigan on Saturday. UW defeated Indiana 64-59 in their December matchup in Madison but hasn’t faced the Wolverines yet this season.

Five Big Ten teams are ranked in the poll — No. 5 Purdue, No. 12 Illinois, UW No. 18 Ohio State and No. 19 Michigan State.

Here’s a look at the full poll, with teams’ first-place votes in parenthesis.

1. Gonzaga 21-2 (56)

2. Auburn 23-2 (4)

3. Arizona 22-2

4. Kentucky 21-4

5. Purdue 22-4

6. Kansas 20-4

7. Baylor 21-4

8. Providence 21-2

9. Duke 21-4

10. Villanova 19-6

11. Texas Tech 19-6

12. Illinois 18-6

13. UCLA 17-5

14. Houston 20-4

15. Wisconsin 19-5

16. Tennessee 18-6

17. USC 21-4

18. Ohio State 15-6

19. Michigan State 18-6

20. Texas 18-7

21. Murray State 24-2

22. Wyoming 21-3

23. Arkansas 19-6

24. Connecticut 17-7

25. Alabama 16-9

Others receiving votes: Marquette 77, Xavier 51, Colorado State 29, Saint Mary's 22, LSU 18, Iowa 17, Notre Dame 17, SMU 14, Rutgers 10, Virginia 4, Miami (Fla.) 3, Boise State 3, Toledo 3, South Dakota State 3, Belmont 2, San Francisco 2, Vermont 1, Wake Forest 1

