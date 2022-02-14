Badgers slip in the AP Top 25 poll after Rutgers loss

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team dropped in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after a disappointing home loss to Rutgers on Saturday.
The latest AP poll, released Monday, has the Badgers at No. 15, down one spot from last week.
UW (19-5, 10-4 Big Ten) lost 73-65 to the Scarlet Knights at the Kohl Center, marking the first time Rutgers won in UW’s arena. It was a bitter end to a week that started with promise after the Badgers’ road win against a ranked Michigan State team. UW sits in third in the Big Ten Conference standings behind Illinois and Purdue.
The Badgers face a stiff road test Tuesday at Indiana (16-8, 7-7) before hosting Michigan on Saturday. UW defeated Indiana 64-59 in their December matchup in Madison but hasn’t faced the Wolverines yet this season.
Five Big Ten teams are ranked in the poll — No. 5 Purdue, No. 12 Illinois, UW No. 18 Ohio State and No. 19 Michigan State.
Here’s a look at the full poll, with teams’ first-place votes in parenthesis.
People are also reading…
1. Gonzaga 21-2 (56)
2. Auburn 23-2 (4)
3. Arizona 22-2
4. Kentucky 21-4
5. Purdue 22-4
6. Kansas 20-4
7. Baylor 21-4
8. Providence 21-2
9. Duke 21-4
10. Villanova 19-6
11. Texas Tech 19-6
12. Illinois 18-6
13. UCLA 17-5
14. Houston 20-4
15. Wisconsin 19-5
16. Tennessee 18-6
17. USC 21-4
18. Ohio State 15-6
19. Michigan State 18-6
20. Texas 18-7
21. Murray State 24-2
22. Wyoming 21-3
23. Arkansas 19-6
24. Connecticut 17-7
25. Alabama 16-9
Others receiving votes: Marquette 77, Xavier 51, Colorado State 29, Saint Mary's 22, LSU 18, Iowa 17, Notre Dame 17, SMU 14, Rutgers 10, Virginia 4, Miami (Fla.) 3, Boise State 3, Toledo 3, South Dakota State 3, Belmont 2, San Francisco 2, Vermont 1, Wake Forest 1
Badgers fans on Twitter sound off after Wisconsin men's basketball comes up short against Rutgers
Not getting any easier
No 3-ball or 2-ball. Unacceptable FT @52%. Could not not defend Rutgers. But Rutgers defended us! Tough loss at home. Rutgers a well disciplined team. Rutgers better team today. Challenge just keeps increasing. Keep the chip Badgers and u will continue to surprise more doubters— Paul Yochum'63 (@PaulYochum63) February 12, 2022
A real head-scratcher
Reasons for the loss:— Nick P Bassill (@NickPBassill) February 12, 2022
-8/17 FTs until garbage time
-Gard's insane decision to pull BOTH Davis+Hepburn with WI up with all the momentum and ~1330. Lost all momentum.
-Ridiculous late overreliance on 3s when no one was hot
-Very poor early closeouts on shooters giving RU confidence
Hitting a new low
Certainly their worst loss this season. I know that Rutgers shot lights out most of the afternoon-nevertheless I thought the badgers were careless w the ball-just sort of played w/o emotion&focus some of the time. Latter part of 2nd 1/2 didn’t like quite a bit of shot selection— Mark Massey (@mfmass) February 12, 2022
Quiet as a mouse
The Madison morgue strikes again.— Mitchell Gauger (@MitchellGauger) February 12, 2022
Not much to cheer
Crowd was there. Every time they and UW got going, Rutgers had an answer. Every. Time.— Dale Ryman (@DaleRyman_WSAW) February 12, 2022
Seeking a silver lining
I think at this point, the good news is that Johnny Davis may not be a lottery pick (at least not this year) and should be coming back for his junior year. Free throws killed us in the first half.— Michael H. Hyman (@MCPSsportypsych) February 12, 2022
Crowd too calm
Shooting woes continue, easy buckets for Rutgers down the stretch. Badgers seemed like an early season defense tonight, very strange. The funeral-esque home crowd didn’t help. Does any section outside of the students ever stand up?— Collin Mead (@29_CJM) February 12, 2022
Keep it movin'
When Geo and Harper show up, Rutgers is a tough matchup, with their slow it down style. And Badgers didn’t look comfortable against Rutgers D in the last ten minutes or so. Unusual for Bucky to get outplayed and outcoached, but it happens. Flush it and move on.— Jeff (@bluehighway15) February 12, 2022
Take what's given
Make your FT's. Missed 8, lose by 8. It's ok for #34 to try going to hoop to score & not just try & draw fouls. Let Rutgers get too comfortable on offense early. Not many transition pts for home team allowing Rutgers to clog up Johnny.— Robb Vogel (@RobbVogel) February 12, 2022
Little to like
That was U-G-L-Y. The positives were Tyler Wahl and that the team never stopped scrapping. The negatives? Everything else.— Craig Smith (@smithcp1) February 12, 2022
Caught napping
You can’t have any off days or take anyone lightly in the brutal B1G. #Rutgers plays hard and is a tough matchup. Maybe #Badgers were a little over confident. #Next game— Bob Lewis (@AppletonTech) February 12, 2022
Harder at home
The Kohl Center Library dead like a funeral home per usual. Hope they have more road games down the stretch. Need the wins.— Mike Smith (@SmithMJ7209) February 12, 2022
Mix it up a bit
Need an alternative to 3’s on offense. No inside game or drive to the hoop?— Fred Ehle (@FredEhle) February 12, 2022
Credit where credit's due
Their guards out played ours, both offensively and defensively. Look, Rutgers is good. Better than the Badgers today.— rick brown (@rickbrown35) February 12, 2022
Bench help wanted
The lack of depth is the biggest detractor for this team. Starters had no legs in the final 4 minutes of the game. When reserves did get into the game, UW was playing at a noticeable disadvantage.— Jordan Turner (@turnerTH3burner) February 12, 2022
It depends
I thought our kids played really hard today. They didn’t have quite enough to win but they gave it their very best. Isn’t that all that matters?— Simon R. Gillham (@Busdude671) February 12, 2022
Got a bad feeling
I sensed it was trouble from the start. Missed FT’s, missed open shots and subpar defense to go with hot shooting from Rutgers— Kurt Sagendorph (@ksagendo) February 12, 2022
and this was the result.
An uneasy feeling
It’s games like this that worry me come tournament time. I Could easily see a second round exit if this team can’t make their shots. Davidson needs to figure it out.— Dan Buhler (@FBuhlersDayOff) February 12, 2022
Behind from the outset
Right away Badgers could not make a shot, and Rutgers seemingly made everything although the Badgers had hands in their faces. It never changed.— Douglas Greenberg (@DougGreenB) February 12, 2022
Need a short memory
Awful three point shooting— chuckwestover (@chuckwestover) February 12, 2022
(Brad missing 4 in a row killed our late momentum)
Awful FT shooting
Bad turnovers, especially in the last 5 minutes of the game
Wahl and Crowl were bright spots, but that’s it
Forget this one and move on
Road, sweet road
I remember the good ol' days when the KC used to be a tough place to play....sloppy basketball, low energy from fans, give us a coast location for the tourney away from Madison, please!— Aaron Heim (@HeimTime88) February 12, 2022
Left out in the cold
Trouble putting the biscuit in the basket continues. Some of that can be attributed to Rutgers’ defense, but not when wide open 3s continually clank of the rim. And defense was subpar today - but attribute Rutgers’ players, toughness to that.— Marty Kalmbach (@Blueeyedsoul327) February 12, 2022
Longing for the good ol' days
Where is the crowd? The Kohl Center is no longer formidable imo. Rutgers wanted it a lot more. Still waiting on production from the bench. That is our Achilles heel.— Mary Korn Erickson (@sixtiesfan) February 12, 2022
Loss for words
Where to begin???? Free throws, 3’s Just got outplayed. What’s going on with Davis ????— Jodi Ralston (@jralston29) February 12, 2022
Try that 10 times fast
Bungling bonus baskets burned Badgers butts bigly.— Jane Laitinen (@LaitinenJane) February 12, 2022