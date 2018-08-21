The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team will wrap up an eventful first month of the 2018-19 season with its Big Ten Conference opener on the road game against Iowa on Nov. 30.
The Badgers’ schedule was released Tuesday afternoon and is set except for a home game on Dec. 13. UW has an opponent for that game but is awaiting the final contract to be returned.
Each Big Ten team will play two conference games early in the season for the second consecutive year. In addition to the game at Iowa, the Badgers will host Rutgers on Dec. 3 before wrapping up the non-conference portion of their schedule.
The Big Ten is going to a 20-game conference schedule for the first time this season. UW will wrap up Big Ten play on March 10 at Ohio State.
Highlights of the Badgers’ conference slate include home games against Purdue (Jan. 11), Michigan (Jan. 19), Maryland (Feb. 1) and Michigan State (Feb. 12).
UW officially opens the season with a game against Coppin State at the Kohl Center on Nov. 6.
The rest of the month is full of tests for a program that missed the NCAA tournament last season for the first time in 20 years:
• The Badgers travel to Xavier on Nov. 13 as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games.
• They open the Battle 4 Atlantis, a three-day event in the Bahamas, Nov. 21 against Stanford. UW’s side of the bracket also includes Florida and Oklahoma, with Virginia, Middle Tennessee State, Butler and Dayton filling out the eight-team field.
• UW hosts North Carolina State on Nov. 27 as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.