 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story topical

Badgers postgame: Follow live coverage after Wisconsin men's basketball takes down Michigan State

  • 0

The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team kept rolling in conference play as the 14th-ranked Badgers (19-4, 10-3 Big Ten) pulled out a 70-62 victory over the 17th-ranked Michigan State Spartans (17-6, 8-4) in a Big Ten battle Tuesday night at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich. 

Follow along below for postgame updates:

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Eileen Gu lands first 1620 of her career to win Olympic gold

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics