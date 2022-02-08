Badgers postgame: Follow live coverage after Wisconsin men's basketball takes down Michigan State

The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team kept rolling in conference play as the 14th-ranked Badgers (19-4, 10-3 Big Ten) pulled out a 70-62 victory over the 17th-ranked Michigan State Spartans (17-6, 8-4) in a Big Ten battle Tuesday night at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich.
Follow along below for postgame updates:
Chris Doyle
Online Sports Editor
Sports Web Editor, Social Media Coordinator, and Video/Podcast Producer for the Wisconsin State Journal.
