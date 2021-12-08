Badgers postgame: Follow live coverage after Wisconsin men's basketball stuns the Indiana Hoosiers

The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team continued its hot start to the season as the No. 22 Badgers (8-1) rallied from a 22-point first-half deficit for a 64-59 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers (7-2) in a Big Ten showdown Wednesday night at the Kohl Center in Madison.
