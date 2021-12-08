 Skip to main content
Badgers postgame: Follow live coverage after Wisconsin men's basketball stuns the Indiana Hoosiers
Badgers postgame: Follow live coverage after Wisconsin men's basketball stuns the Indiana Hoosiers

Veteran acrobat Krystal Niu, who performs under the name Red Panda, put on a show for fans during halftime of the University of Wisconsin men's basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the Kohl Center in Madison.

The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team continued its hot start to the season as the No. 22 Badgers (8-1) rallied from a 22-point first-half deficit for a 64-59 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers (7-2) in a Big Ten showdown Wednesday night at the Kohl Center in Madison. 

Follow along below for postgame updates:

