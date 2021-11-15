Badgers postgame: Follow live coverage after Wisconsin men's basketball falls to Providence

The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team (2-1) couldn't dig itself out of an 11-point halftime deficit as the Badgers dropped their first game of the season, falling 63-58 to the Providence Friars (2-1) in a Gavitt Games matchup Monday night at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Follow along below for postgame updates:
