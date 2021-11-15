 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badgers postgame: Follow live coverage after Wisconsin men's basketball falls to Providence
0 Comments
topical alert

Badgers postgame: Follow live coverage after Wisconsin men's basketball falls to Providence

  • 0

University of Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard speaks to the media about freshman point guard Chucky Hepburn after the Badgers defeated St. Francis College Brooklyn 81-58 on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at the Kohl Center in Madison.

The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team (2-1) couldn't dig itself out of an 11-point halftime deficit as the Badgers dropped their first game of the season, falling 63-58 to the Providence Friars (2-1) in a Gavitt Games matchup Monday night at the Kohl Center in Madison. 

Follow along below for postgame updates:

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics