Badgers postgame: Follow live coverage after Wisconsin men's basketball falls to Michigan State

The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team's seven-game winning streak came to an end as the No. 8 Badgers (15-3, 6-2 Big Ten) fell to the No. 14 Michigan State Spartans (15-3, 6-1), dropping an 86-74 decision in a Big Ten battle Friday night at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Follow along below for postgame updates:
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Chris Doyle | Wisconsin State Journal
Online Sports Editor
Sports Web Editor, Social Media Coordinator, and Video/Podcast Producer for the Wisconsin State Journal.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today