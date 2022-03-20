 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story topical

Badgers postgame: Follow live coverage after Wisconsin men's basketball falls to Iowa State in the NCAA Tournament

  • 0

The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team's season came to an end as the No. 3 seed Badgers fell to the 11th-seeded Iowa State Cyclones 54-49 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday afternoon at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. 

Follow along below for postgame updates: 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Brad Davison takes a moment before walking off the court for the last time

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics