Badgers postgame: Follow live coverage after Wisconsin men's basketball downs Rutgers in Big Ten battle

The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team moved one step closer a Big Ten title as the 13th-ranked Badgers (23-5, 14-4 Big Ten) pulled out a 66-61 victory over the unranked Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-12, 10-8) on Saturday at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, N.J. 

Follow along below for postgame updates:

