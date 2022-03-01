 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story topical

Badgers postgame: Follow live coverage after Wisconsin men's basketball downs Purdue in Big Ten battle

  • 0

The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team secured at least a share of the conference title as the 10th-ranked Badgers (24-5, 15-4 Big Ten) pulled out a 70-67 victory over the 8th-ranked Purdue Boilermakers (24-6, 13-6) in a Big Ten battle Tuesday night at the Kohl Center in Madison. 

Follow along below for postgame updates:

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Badgers fans storm court as UW clinches at least a share of Big Ten title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics