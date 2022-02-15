Badgers postgame: Follow live coverage after Wisconsin men's basketball downs Indiana in Big Ten battle

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
University of Wisconsin men's basketball coach speaks to the media after the 14th-ranked Badgers fell to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 73-65 on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the Kohl Center in Madison.

The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team bounced back from a home loss as the 15th-ranked Badgers (20-5, 11-4 Big Ten) pulled out a 74-69 victory over the unranked Indiana Hoosiers (16-9, 7-8) in a Big Ten showdown Tuesday night at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. 

Follow along below for postgame updates:

