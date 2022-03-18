 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Badgers postgame: Follow live coverage after Wisconsin men's basketball downs Colgate in NCAA Tournament

The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team got off to a strong in the NCAA Tournament as the third-seeded Badgers defeated the 14th-seeded Colgate Raiders 67-60 in the first round Friday night at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. 

Follow along below for postgame updates: 

