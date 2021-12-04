 Skip to main content
Badgers postgame: Follow live coverage after Wisconsin men's basketball defeats Marquette Golden Eagles
The Badgers suddenly find themselves 7-1 after a five-game win streak and Maui Invitational title despite a young, inexperienced roster.

The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team continued its hot start to the season as the 23rd-ranked Badgers (7-1) pulled away for an 89-76 victory over the Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) in an I-94 rivalry battle Saturday at the Kohl Center in Madison. 

Follow along below for postgame updates:

