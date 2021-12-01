 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badgers postgame: Follow live coverage after Wisconsin men's basketball defeats Georgia Tech in Big Ten/ACC Challenge
0 Comments
alert top story topical

Badgers postgame: Follow live coverage after Wisconsin men's basketball defeats Georgia Tech in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

  • 0

The Badgers suddenly find themselves 5-1 after a three-game win streak and Maui Invitational title despite a young, inexperienced roster.

The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team kept rolling on the road as the 23rd-ranked Badgers (6-1) held on for a 70-66 victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-2) in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Wednesday night McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta. 

Follow along below for postgame updates:

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics