Badgers postgame: Follow live coverage after Wisconsin men's basketball beats Saint Mary's in Maui Invitational championship
Badgers postgame: Follow live coverage after Wisconsin men's basketball beats Saint Mary's in Maui Invitational championship

University of Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard speaks to the media after the Badgers upset the 12th-ranked Houston Cougars 65-63 in the Maui Invitational on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Las Vegas.

The University of Wisconsin men's basketball pulled ahead late off the hot scoring of Johnny Davis and Tyler Wahl to beat Saint Mary's 61-55 in Wednesday's Maui Invitational championship game.

The Badgers improved to 5-1 and handed the Gaels their first loss of the season. 

Catch up below on the action:

