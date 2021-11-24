Badgers postgame: Follow live coverage after Wisconsin men's basketball beats Saint Mary's in Maui Invitational championship

The University of Wisconsin men's basketball pulled ahead late off the hot scoring of Johnny Davis and Tyler Wahl to beat Saint Mary's 61-55 in Wednesday's Maui Invitational championship game.
The Badgers improved to 5-1 and handed the Gaels their first loss of the season.
Catch up below on the action:
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Chris Doyle | Wisconsin State Journal
Online Sports Editor
Sports Web Editor, Social Media Coordinator, and Video/Podcast Producer for the Wisconsin State Journal.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today