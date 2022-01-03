 Skip to main content
Badgers postgame: Follow live coverage after No. 23 Wisconsin men's basketball stuns No. 3 Purdue
Badgers postgame: Follow live coverage after No. 23 Wisconsin men's basketball stuns No. 3 Purdue

The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team kicked off the calendar year with a bang as the 23rd-ranked Badgers (11-2, 2-1 Big Ten) pulled out a 74-69 victory over the 3rd-ranked Purdue Boilermakers (12-2, 1-2) in a Big Ten showdown Monday night at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. 

Follow along below for postgame updates:

