 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badgers postgame: Follow live coverage after No. 13 Wisconsin men's basketball downs No. 16 Ohio State
0 Comments
alert top story topical

Badgers postgame: Follow live coverage after No. 13 Wisconsin men's basketball downs No. 16 Ohio State

  • 0

The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team kept rolling in conference play as the No. 13 Badgers (14-2, 5-1 Big Ten) held on for a 78-68 victory over the No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-4, 4-2) in a Big Ten showdown Thursday night at the Kohl Center in Madison. 

Follow along below for postgame updates: 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics