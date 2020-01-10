Badgers' Nate Reuvers grinds through challenging stretch vs. Big Ten big men

Cockburn had 15 points in 24 minutes in the Fighting Illini’s 71-70 victory over the Badgers on Wednesday night at the Kohl Center. That production likely would have been more significant had the top-50 recruit not been plagued by fouls.

Reuvers, too, found himself in foul trouble in both halves. Some of that was unavoidable considering he was giving up 55 pounds to Cockburn, but Reuvers also picked up a cheap foul 75 feet away from the basket after missing a shot. Reuvers was running with his back turned to Illinois guard Trent Frazier when he was whistled for apparently making contact with Frazier.

“I’ve just got to make sure I don’t get any cheap fouls,” Reuvers said, specifically referring to his fourth foul, which came with 6 minutes, 7 seconds remaining in the game. “I guess I hit the dude. I didn’t even notice that. I was running back on defense. I don’t even know what happened. (The coaches) said they looked back in the film and my arm reached back and hit him.”

That came less than a week after Reuvers held his own against Wesson at Ohio State. Wesson did a lot of damage with 22 points and 13 rebounds, but he was held in check down the stretch. Meanwhile, Reuvers scored seven of his team-high 17 points over the final 3:20 to help UW secure a 61-57 victory.