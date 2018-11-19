The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team never made an appearance in the Associated Press Top 25 poll during the 2017-18 season.
It didn’t take the Badgers long to end that drought this season. UW, off to a 3-0 start for the first time since the 2014-15 season, moved into the poll at No. 25 on Monday.
Coach Greg Gard’s team has sandwiched a pair of routs over Coppin State and Houston Baptist around a road win at Xavier, ending the Musketeers’ 41-game non-conference home winning streak.
The Badgers return to action Wednesday vs. Stanford (2-1) in a quarterfinal of the Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas.
Meanwhile, UW senior center Ethan Happ was named Big Ten Player of the Week for the second consecutive time.
Happ averaged 22.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists last week in wins over Xavier and Houston Baptist.
He earned Big Ten co-Player of the Week honors the previous week after opening the season with a triple double — 10 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists — in a win over Coppin State.