The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team climbed three spots to No. 22 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday.
The Badgers went 2-1 in the Battle 4 Atlantis after debuting in the poll last week, a feat they didn’t accomplish at all last season.
UW opened the tournament in the Bahamas with wins over Stanford (62-46) and Oklahoma (78-58) before dropping a 53-46 decision to No. 4 Virginia in the championship game.
The Badgers (5-1) return to action Tuesday night when they play host to North Carolina State (6-0) in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game at the Kohl Center.
UW opens Big Ten play on Friday night with a game at No. 14 Iowa (5-0).
Meanwhile, the Badgers are ranked No. 8 in the first release of the NET, a new ranking system developed by the NCAA that has replaced the RPI as the primary tool to evaluate Division I teams.
According to the NCAA, the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) “relies on game results, strength of schedule, game location, scoring margin, net offensive and defensive efficiency, and the quality of wins and losses.”
There are four Big Ten teams among the top eight in the first NET rankings: No. 1 Ohio State, No. 4 Michigan, No. 6 Michigan State and the Badgers.