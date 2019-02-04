The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team climbed five spots to No. 19 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll.
The Badgers went 2-0 last week, winning 62-51 at Nebraska and beating then-No. 21 Maryland 69-61.
UW (16-6, 8-3 Big Ten) hits the road for two games this week: at Minnesota (16-5, 6-4) on Wednesday night and at No. 7 Michigan (20-2, 9-2) on Saturday.
The Wolverines are the highest-ranked Big Ten team, followed by No. 9 Michigan State, No. 15 Purdue, UW, No. 20 Iowa and No. 24 Maryland.
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 3, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Tennessee (48) 20-1 1579 1
2. Duke (12) 19-2 1532 2
3. Virginia (4) 20-1 1478 3
4. Gonzaga 21-2 1423 4
5. Kentucky 18-3 1310 7
6. Nevada 21-1 1228 8
7. Michigan 20-2 1217 5
8. North Carolina 17-4 1167 9
9. Michigan St. 18-4 1051 6
10. Marquette 19-3 1029 10
11. Virginia Tech 18-3 948 12
12. Houston 21-1 838 13
13. Kansas 17-5 809 11
14. Villanova 18-4 801 14
15. Purdue 16-6 697 17
16. Louisville 16-6 561 15
17. Iowa St. 17-5 545 20
18. Texas Tech 17-5 482 16
19. Wisconsin 16-6 462 24
20. Iowa 17-5 242 —
21. LSU 17-4 205 19
22. Florida St. 16-5 180 25
23. Buffalo 19-3 153 18
24. Maryland 17-6 144 21
25. Cincinnati 19-3 142 —
Others receiving votes: Washington 135, Mississippi St. 133, Auburn 128, Kansas St 114, Baylor 44, Wofford 15, Lipscomb 5, Syracuse 3.