Brad Davison photo

Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) celebrates a 3-point basket in the 2nd half. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Maryland Terrapins Friday Feb. 1, 2019 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team climbed five spots to No. 19 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Badgers went 2-0 last week, winning 62-51 at Nebraska and beating then-No. 21 Maryland 69-61.

UW (16-6, 8-3 Big Ten) hits the road for two games this week: at Minnesota (16-5, 6-4) on Wednesday night and at No. 7 Michigan (20-2, 9-2) on Saturday.

The Wolverines are the highest-ranked Big Ten team, followed by No. 9 Michigan State, No. 15 Purdue, UW, No. 20 Iowa and No. 24 Maryland.

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 3, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Tennessee (48) 20-1 1579 1

2. Duke (12) 19-2 1532 2

3. Virginia (4) 20-1 1478 3

4. Gonzaga 21-2 1423 4

5. Kentucky 18-3 1310 7

6. Nevada 21-1 1228 8

7. Michigan 20-2 1217 5

8. North Carolina 17-4 1167 9

9. Michigan St. 18-4 1051 6

10. Marquette 19-3 1029 10

11. Virginia Tech 18-3 948 12

12. Houston 21-1 838 13

13. Kansas 17-5 809 11

14. Villanova 18-4 801 14

15. Purdue 16-6 697 17

16. Louisville 16-6 561 15

17. Iowa St. 17-5 545 20

18. Texas Tech 17-5 482 16

19. Wisconsin 16-6 462 24

20. Iowa 17-5 242 —

21. LSU 17-4 205 19

22. Florida St. 16-5 180 25

23. Buffalo 19-3 153 18

24. Maryland 17-6 144 21

25. Cincinnati 19-3 142 —

Others receiving votes: Washington 135, Mississippi St. 133, Auburn 128, Kansas St 114, Baylor 44, Wofford 15, Lipscomb 5, Syracuse 3.

Jim Polzin covers Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball for the Wisconsin State Journal.

