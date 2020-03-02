Badgers move into Top 25, take aim at Big Ten title

UW junior guard Brad Davison was asked after the win over Minnesota if he was surprised that the Badgers were in the hunt for a title as they entered the final week of the regular season.

“Ever since the summer, we knew how much talent we have on our team, we know the weapons we have,” said Davison, who scored a team-high 20 points against Minnesota and is averaging 14.7 points during the winning streak. “Earlier in the year, we had obviously our ups and downs, but we had some ups where we were playing really good basketball certain games, and for certain parts of games. So we knew we had it in us, the coaches had confidence that we had it in us.

“The mantra was, don’t chase success, just continue to get better every day and that’s what we’ve done. Every game, every practice, not looking too far ahead, but just trying to build momentum and get better and grow closer together, so I’m not surprised at all.”

Over and over the past four weeks, Gard has given his players credit for sticking together and being unselfish. He was thrilled Sunday night when he heard the Badgers quickly turn the page from the victory over Minnesota to discussing the importance of turning their focus toward Northwestern.